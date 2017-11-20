County planners approve changes to Superspeedway

By mtjulietintern

The Wilson County Planning Commission approved zoning changes Friday that could shape the future of the Nashville Superspeedway property.

The commission approved additional permitted uses for the property, adding to permitted motorsport uses approved with the opening of the speedway in 2001. The additional uses include office uses, commercial sales, light manufacturing and assembly, distribution centers, as well as utility and governmental uses.

Panattoni Development Co., an international commercial real estate development company that specializes in industrial, office and build-to-suit projects, agreed to buy the Superspeedway and surrounding property last year from Dover Motorsports for $27.5 million.

However, a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing said Dover has an agreement with Panattoni to sell about 150 acres of the property at $35,000 per acre, with the potential to sell nearly 90 more acres at $55,000 per acre in the future.

Wilson County Planning Director Tom Brashear discussed planning staff’s viewpoint about the property and zoning changes.

“If I had to argue for this development and master plan amendment in some way, it would be that having more people, operators and businesses out there overseeing things going forward, I think, would be better than not having anything out there and sort of being out of sight, out of mind,” Brashear said. “It also seems to make some sense to me that if you have some site like this that’s already been exploited for speedway purposes and that’s no longer operating, I’d rather have something going on there that’s producing tax revenue and jobs and everything else, rather than nothing.”

Whitfield Hamilton with Panattoni said the group is committed to limiting the impact on surrounding neighbors, which includes directing freight traffic to the State Route 840 interchange rather than Bill France Boulevard, which leads to Murfreesboro Road.

Hamilton also said he doesn’t anticipate much, if any, blasting for the development since much of it took place before the speedway opened in 2001. He said the group would sit down with neighbors to discuss any potential impact on their properties.

“We want to establish a class-A environment and a very high-quality environment to house some top-end business from manufacturing to some tech, logistics and, hopefully, some office and commercial retail down the road,” Hamilton said. “Our philosophy is good neighbors make good fences, and that’s absolutely trying to accommodate those most affected by this.”

Panattoni’s conceptual plans showed eight buildings surrounding the superspeedway, but no changes to the track. The group is still required to take several steps before construction could start, including submission of a final plat.

The Nashville Superspeedway held four major races a year during its peak, including two NASCAR Nationwide Series races and two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races.

By Xavier Smith

xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com