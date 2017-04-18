Encore to present Neil Simon’s ‘Last of the Red Hot Lovers’

By mtjulietintern

Neil Simon’s “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” will be the next featured play at Encore Theatre Co.

Directed by Elizabeth Hayes, the comedy opens Friday and runs weekends through April 30. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees start at 2:30 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time.

Middle-aged and married, overworked and overweight, Barney Cashman wants to join the sexual revolution before it’s too late and arranges three seductions. The first, Elaine Navazio proves to be a foul-mouthed bundle of neuroses. Bobbi Michele is next, a 20-ish actress who’s too kooky by half. Finally comes September and Jeanette Fisher, a gloomy, depressed housewife who happens to be married to Barney’s best friend.

The play will feature local actors Bowd Beal, Jill Braddock-Watson, Beth Henderson and Sarah McKay.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 60 and older and $10 for youth 12 and younger. Visit encore-theatre-company.org, ticketsnashville.com or call 615-598-8950 to buy tickets.

Encore Theatre Co. is at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109, in Mt. Juliet. Encore is a nonprofit community theater that’s served Wilson County and surrounding areas since 2006.

“Last of the Red Hot Lovers” is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.

Staff Reports