It’s important to simply be nice to others

W ith all of the recent turmoil in our country and beyond, I felt compelled to send along this note as a way of sharing my heartfelt thoughts. Please know that I do not think or believe my opinion or thoughts are any better than anyone else’s. They are just my thoughts, and I felt I should share my heart and a few thoughts with you.

Not sure it will help in any way at all, but I’m hopeful it will.

As I have mentioned many times before, there are plenty of other people and countries that either do not wish us well and some that actually wish to us harm. Since I have been a little skinny guy most of my life and not a really good fighter, I learned early on that I needed to use my brain and heart over fighting and fussing. As a result, I guess you could say I became a bit of a peacekeeper and not a fighter.

This mindset caused certain sayings to appeal to me. For example, I’d rather have love in my heart than hate, or give peace a chance or do unto others, as you would have them do unto you.

We must respect one another. Respect is when you speak kindly of others or say nothing at all, respect is when you open a door for your wife, family member or a complete stranger who has their hands full or needs help, respect is when you don’t endanger the lives of others and respect is not telling lies, cheating, hurting, murdering, and so on.

Life is so short when you really think about it. We all have hurts, sorrows, worries, highs, lows, concerns, deadlines, aggravations and feelings that can be offended, hurt or damaged. With that the case, let’s all start being more civil, kind, understanding, forgiving, helpful and loving to one another. This does not mean we can’t or won’t disagree. It only means we should do so peacefully and with an open heart and open mind.

Agreeing to disagree is OK, and we will never all agree on everything, but we should be civil and understanding about it. We are supposed to be positive role models and good examples for our children and grandchildren and that starts with an open mind, open heart and tolerance.

In closing, nothing is ever accomplished without sincere effort and a positive attitude. Good will always prevails over indifference and divisiveness. Please do unto others, as you would have them do unto you.

Kenny Martin is city manager in Mt. Juliet.