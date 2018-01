By mtjulietintern

A celebration of life was Wednesday, Jan 10, 2018 at noon at Hermitage Memorial Gardens with Brother Chuck Groover officiating.

Mr. Woodall, age 30, passed away Jan. 8, 2018 and was born April 27, 1987.

Jeffrey is survived by his parents, Gary and Dawn Woodall; and sisters, Tracey Woodall and Angela Smith.

Hermitage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 615-889-0361, tributes at hermitagefh.com.