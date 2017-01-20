Did You Know? Amazing resources available

By mtjulietintern

While going through the Mt. Juliet website, I chose to visit the police department web pages linked to the site. What I found there was absolutely amazing, and I will relate just a few of the perks of our local men and women in blue.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department makes many services available to residents. There is a Citizens Police Academy, which strives to give an understanding to residents about how exactly the police department works. Lectures are given by both officers and civilian personnel to give an understanding of the police department’s mission, practices and operations. The academy is not held to train citizens as police officers or to give citizens police authority of any kind.

Another great service is the Police Explorer program, which is under the sponsorship of the Mt. Juliet Police Department with the cooperation of the exploring division of the Boy Scouts of America.

The Explorer program is available for young men and women between the ages of 14 and up to 19 years old. It was established in 2000 to acquaint the Explorers with a working knowledge of the operations and procedures of the Mt. Juliet Police Department and other law enforcement agencies. The program will provide background and assistance to students who are interested in a law enforcement career.

Members of the Explorer post receive training in various aspects of law enforcement and have the opportunity to work with officers in various assignments. Explorers can receive additional training in officer safety, arrest, search, traffic control, accident investigation, firearm use and safety, fingerprinting, first aid and CPR, report writing and crime prevention. Explorers are allowed to ride with police officers.

The Mt. Juliet police will also assist with certified child safety seat installations; there is a program called “Cops in the Classroom” where officers visit students at each school in the area to answer the questions of the children in a non-threatening atmosphere. An eight-hour handgun safety course is also held by the police to provide the required training for Tennessee citizens to obtain their handgun carry permit.

National Night Out is a community event, which encourages police-community partnerships and is held the first Tuesday in August. Neighborhood crime prevention meetings can be held by making appointments with the department to assist in keeping each neighborhood safe. Tours of the department are also available for local community groups. The Rodeo for Bike Safety is a course, which teaches children bike rules, accident avoidance and proper bicycle maintenance.

Not sure how safe your home is? Ask the department for a security survey, which will address your vulnerabilities and outline corrective measures. This service is provided free of charge.

If you have read anything above that interests you and you want more information, please feel free to call Cpl. James Christensen at 615-754-3907 or Cpl. Jennings Taylor at 615-754-3928.

