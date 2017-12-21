Mt. Juliet boys fall in overtime

By mtjulietintern

LAVERGNE — Riverdale held Mt. Juliet to three points in overtime Monday night to take a 58-51 win in the LaVergne Classic.

Jordan Lockridge’s third three-pointer of the night accounted for Mt. Juliet’s final points of the night as Riverdale outscored the Golden Bears 10-3 in the four extra minutes.

Riverdale led 15-13 following the first quarter, 26-19 at halftime and 41-33 through three periods before the Golden Bears went on a 15-7 run in the fourth behind Gavin Wilson eight points, including a pair of threes, and Lockridge’s five.

Brayden Siren scored 17 points to pace Riverdale while Elijah Cobb finished with 14 and Maliek McAllister 12.

Lockridge’s 15 led Mt. Juliet while Wilson’s 14 included four triples. Isaac Wilson tossed in 10 from the post while Bryan Aiken scored six, Riggs Abner four and Gunner Wilkerson two.

Mt. Juliet will return Tuesday for a 3 p.m. tipoff against Nashville Central Christian.

Stephens’ putback lifts Golden Bears past Pats 55-54

MURFREESBORO — Isaac Stephens’ putback of his own missed free throw in the final seconds lifted Mt. Juliet to a 55-54 win over Oakland at Randy King Gym on Thursday night.

Stephens went to the free throw line for two shots with six seconds left and Mt. Juliet trailing 54-53. Stephens missed the first and, following an Oakland timeout, missed the second. On the ensuing scramble, Stephens came up with the ball and hit a short jumper in front of the basket to lift the Golden Bears to 8-2 for the season.

Jordan Lockridge’s buzzer-beating three-pointer put Mt. Juliet in front 30-28 at halftime. The Patriots edged back in front 43-41 going into the fourth quarter.

