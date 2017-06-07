Mt. Juliet Christian wraps stellar theater season

By mtjulietintern

The lights of Broadway dazzled audiences at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy this year with two fantastic shows, George S. Kaufman’s dramatic comedy, “You Can’t Take it with You,” and “Anything Goes,” with the fantastically clever music and lyrics of Cole Porter.

Under the direction of Kimberly Overstreet, “Anything Goes” delighted audiences with music, songs and precision tap dancing that left patrons whistling tunes and mimicking dance steps long after they had gone home.

This year’s comedic musical was entered into the prestigious Spotlight Awards, a high school version of the Tony Awards sponsored by Lipscomb University and Tennessee Performing Arts Center. With 30 high schools and more than 1,000 students competing, Overstreet’s students received top 5 nominations for best choreography, best direction, best hair and makeup, best overall design, as well as individual nominations for standout ensemble actor Mason Tabor, standout female dancer Abigail Wilson, standout comedic actress Emily Spence and several wins, including best set design and standout dramatic actress Wilson.

The cast of “Anything Goes” was selected as one of the top 10 nominations for best show and performed live at TPAC on May 13.

Mt. Juliet Christian also had two students, Spence and Wilson, selected for the program’s all-star cast, and two students, Markie Scott and Callie Neville, selected for the all-star crew.

Overstreet is the choral and theater director of Mt. Juliet Christian. Her students have competed and won numerous choral and show choir competitions at Disney. She said she believes in giving students the opportunity to expand their talent and compete with students in other schools.

“I believe that competition encourages students to stretch their talent and broaden their exposure to musical styles and creates camaraderie,” Overstreet said.

For information regarding the theatre arts or other fine arts programs at Mt. Juliet Christian, visit mjca.org/fine-arts.

Staff Reports