School board discusses calendars, construction

The Wilson County school board discussed several issues during Thursday’s work session, including the 2018-2019 district calendar, construction projects and the use of school facilities for recreation teams.

Wilson County Schools director Donna Wright reminded the board the upcoming 2017-2018 district calendar was the last board-approved calendar after discussion last year on the 2018-2019 calendar.

“In September, we will issue a survey to all of our families at all schools giving them three options – calendar models – to look at, including one that has a two-week fall break, they can vote on as a preference for their family,” Wright said.

Wright said last year the district would conduct a community survey this fall to gather parent and community input about the 2018-2019 calendar prior to its mandatory submission to the state in spring 2018.

The board approved the 2018-2019 calendar last year, with member Wayne McNeese casting the lone “no” vote.

“I think there’s so many more that’s in favor of a two-week fall break than the one-week fall break and one week at Thanksgiving. If each of us look at our emails and our phone calls, there’s no comparison to how much more we have for the two weeks,” McNeese said.

Others favored a one-week fall break for several reasons, including lost instruction time, number of disadvantaged students and more. They also favored using the results of the survey to make a decision regarding the final 2018-2019 calendar.

Mickey Hall, Wilson County Schools deputy director, updated the board on construction projects and said some are ahead of schedule.

“Watertown we thought would be completed in December. We’ll get that by fall break,” Hall said.

Watertown Elementary School will get a new 800-student dining room and kitchen area that would serve as a central point for a connector between the two current buildings. The existing gym would be expanded to full-size.

Hall said some portions of the Southside Elementary renovation project could also complete sooner than expected.

The school’s newer gym would be converted into a band room and two science labs, while the older gym would become an auditorium. A new 800-seat gym will be added to the school, along with new locker rooms and two new classrooms.

Other projects include Tuckers Crossroads, which will receive a two-story wing addition, which includes seven classrooms, two computer labs, a science lab and a sports dressing room and Gladeville Elementary School, which will receive a six-classroom addition in the school’s rear, along with a gym.

“Projects are proceeding along very well. I’m very pleased with the work even though we’ve had a lot of rain. Contractors are doing a really good job,” Hall said.

Hall also introduced a rough draft of policy the district will look to adopt that will address requests from recreational teams that are not sponsored by the district to use school facilities. He said the policy would affect “non-school sponsored teams.”

“What it means is if they’re not associated with the school system – they are a non-school sponsored team, whether you call it AAU, USBA – whatever the terms are. A lot of people call it AAU, but not everything is AAU,” he said.

Under the policy, a school system employee would have to be present and responsible for the practice and coaches would have to have a background check and insurance.

“It’s still up to the principal if they’re going to let them use their gym or whatever. We’re not bypassing the administrator because if I’m and administrator and I don’t want people practicing on my gym, that’s fine,” Hall said.

For-profit organizations, which are typically indicated by paid coaches, must pay a rental fee.

“They must have insurance. That’s the big one because if somebody gets hurt in a gym, whether they are there trespassing or whatever, you’re still going to get sued,” Hall said.

By Xavier Smith

xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com