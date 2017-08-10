Community Calendar and The People’s Agenda

By mtjulietintern

Community Calendar

POLICY: Items for the Community Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

Aug. 10

Senior Health Fair

8 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center will hold the Senior Health Fair on Thursday, August 10 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center, 2034 North Mt. Juliet Road. The event will feature several vendors that specialize in older adult health and wellness. There will be free health screenings, free information, and door prizes. All seniors are welcome.

The Pavilion Senior Living open house

11 a.m.

The Pavilion Senior Living will hold an open house Thursday, Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the facility at 1409 Medical Center Drive in Lebanon. A ribbon cutting and business after hours with the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will begin at 5:30 p.m. To RSVP, call 615-444-5556.

Women in the Lead

11:30 a.m.

Women in the Lead, featuring etiquette tips, proper dining process and cocktail party networking presented by Malika Williams, will be Thursday, Aug. 10 at 11:30 a.m. at Sammy B’s at 705 Cadet Court in Lebanon. The cost is $15 per person. To RSVP, email tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com.

Fantasy Book Club

6 p.m.

Harper’s Books in Lebanon will hold it’s first book club meeting Thursday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Mill, 300 N. Maple St. in Lebanon. The first meeting will offer the opportunity for interested parties to get to know one another and decide on a book. Refreshments will be served and children are welcome to attend.

Aug. 11

Mt. Juliet Chamber Community Development Meeting

7:45 a.m.

A community development meeting will be Friday, Aug. 11 from 7:45-9 a.m. at the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce office. The guest speaker will be Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright, who will discuss the new Mt. Juliet High School and district technology initiatives. Breakfast will be served. Online registration is required at mjchamber.org for seating.

Aug. 12

Wilson County Republican Party membership meeting

8:45 a.m.

The Wilson County Republican Party will hold a membership meeting Saturday, Aug. 12 at 8:45 a.m. at Courtney’s Restaurant in Mt. Juliet. Guest speakers will be Tennessee GOP chairman Scott Golden and executive director Michael Sullivan.

Stones River Chapter of Gold Star Wives meeting

1 p.m.

The Stones River Chapter of Gold Star Wives will meet Saturday, Aug. 12 at 1 p.m. at the Alvin C. York Veterans Affairs Hospital at 3400 Lebanon Pike in Murfreesboro. Gold Star Wives is a national nonprofit service organization. Anyone living in Nashville and the surrounding area whose spouse died while serving on active duty, or of a service-connected cause, is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Bonnie White at 423-421-2849.

Watertown High School Football Meet the Players Tailgate Event

4 p.m.

Watertown High School’s second annual Meet the Players Tailgate will be Saturday, Aug. 12 from 4-8 p.m. at the school. It will feature inflatables, live and silent auctions, a chance to meet the football team and a barbecue dinner for $10 per plate. There will be a door-prize drawing for a family pass to regular-season athletic events for the year. Tickets are available from players or Ann Watts at 615-330-8611.

Aug. 13

Friends of Fiber meeting

1 p.m.

The Friends of Fiber will meet Sunday, Aug. 13 from 1-4 p.m. in Town Hall at Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebnaon. Anyone interested in learning about threads, yarns, spinning and weaving may attend.

Aug. 15

DaVita Dialysis Mt. Juliet Open House

3 p.m.

DaVita Kidney Care will hold an open house Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 3-6 p.m. at 1050 Herschel Drive in Mt. Juliet. The open house will provide an opportunity for the community to tour the center, interact with dialysis care specialists and receive educational materials about kidney disease care and prevention.

Trust-Based Relational Intervention Training

6 p.m.

Trust-based relational intervention training, presented by Amy Bond with Monroe Harding, will be Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 6-9 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call Beth Goolesby at 615-202-5388.

Aug. 16

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

A Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce connection luncheon will be Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. The guest speakers will be Wayne Chandler and Steve Neville with the Grand Ole Opry, who will bring a behind-the-scenes look at the Opry. Online registration is required at mjchamber.org.

Aug. 17

Lebanon First United Methodist Church Dinner Theatre

6 p.m.

The play, “Love Letters,” by A.R. Gurney will be featured Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. at Lebanon First United Methodist Church’s Dinner Theatre. Admission is $15 per person, and childcare will be available upon request for $10 per child, which includes dinner. Reservations may be made by calling 615-444-3315. The church is at 415 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, Aug. 17 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

Aug. 18

Neighborhood Health Open House

Noon

Neighborhood Health medical and dental services will hold an open house Friday, Aug. 18 from noon until 4 p.m. at its facility at 217 E. High St. in Lebanon. Tours, children’s games, prizes, hot dogs, popcorn and icees will be available.

Wilson County Democratic Party Fair Booth

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Democratic Party will have a booth Aug. 18-26 at the Wilson County Fair. It will feature merchandise for sale, free swag, opportunities to meet candidates and more. Anyone interested in volunteering may email contact@wilsoncountydemocrats.org or call 615-549-6220.

Aug. 21

Wilson County Fair Solar Eclipse Event

10 a.m.

The Wilson County Fair will open Monday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. for a solar eclipse event. Rides, concessions and exhibits will be available. A viewing area will be at the motorsports arena, and glasses will be provided at admission while supplies last. The eclipse’s totality will be from 1:28-1:30 p.m.

Solar Eclipse Event at the Mill

11 a.m.

A solar eclipse event will be Monday, Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Mill. The event will feature free lunch, free approved glasses, free parking, t-shirts for sale and more. For more information, contact Angela Mueller at angela@surpriseparties.com or 815-761-1946.

Free Solar Eclipse Viewing Event at the Capitol Theatre

11 a.m.

A free solar eclipse viewing event will be Monday, Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. It will feature a bounce house, concessions, moon pies, funnel cakes, music, glasses and more. Bring a lawn chair for the outdoor view, or sit inside and watch NASA’s live stream.

Aug. 22

Business Before Hours

7:30 a.m.

Wilson County Promotions and the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will present a business before hours Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 7:30-9 a.m. at the picnic pavilion in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Breakfast will be provided.

Aug. 30

We Are Messengers at the Capitol Theatre

7 p.m.

Charis Health Center will hold a benefit Christian concert Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Capital Theater in Lebanon with headliner, We Are Messengers. The night will consist of the band’s hits, worship and testimony. Admission is $15 per person. For more information, call 615-773-5785 or visit charishealthcenter.org.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

Aug. 10

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

Wilson County Animal Control Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Animal Control Committee will meet Thursday, Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Minutes Committee meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet Thursday, Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Steering Committee meeting

6:45 p.m.

The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet Thursday, Aug. 10 at 6:45 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Aug. 14

Wilson County Adult Education Advisory Council meeting

Noon

The Wilson County Adult Education Advisory Council will meet Monday, Aug. 14 from noon until 1 p.m. at 107 N. Greenwood St. in Lebanon.

Wilson County Health and Educational Facilities Board meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County Health and Educational Facilities Board will meet Monday, Aug. 14 at 4 p.m. at the Joint Economic and Community Development Board office at 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Suite 102, in Lebanon.

– Staff Reports