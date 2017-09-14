Community Calendar and the People’s Agenda

By mtjulietintern

Community Calendar

Sept. 14

Pachyderm Supper Club meeting

7 p.m.

The Pachyderm Supper Club will meet Thursday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. at Olive Garden in Mt. Juliet. State Rep. Susan Lynn will speak. For more information, call 615-754-9745.

Sept. 15

Coffee with a Cop

7 a.m.

Mt. Juliet police will hold Coffee With a Cop on Friday, Sept. 15 from 7-9 a.m. at the Subway on Lebanon Road. Police Chief James Hambrick, his leadership team and officers will be there with coffee ready to enjoy simple conversation with the Mt. Juliet public. Anyone who attends will get a free cup of coffee.

Tuckers Crossroads School Fall Festival

5:30 p.m.

The annual Tuckers Crossroads School Fall Festival will be Friday, Sept. 15 from 5:30-9 p.m. at the school. It will feature a chili supper, cake walk, silent auction and classroom games and activities to support teachers and children at the school. To buy chili supper tickets, call 615-444-3956 or email tuckerspto@gmail.com for more information.

Beer and Hymns at the Capitol Theatre

7:30 p.m.

Beer and Hymns Nashville will be Friday, Sept. 15 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. It will feature hymns sung by the crowd and Black Abbey Brewing Co. beer for sale by the cup. Advance tickets are $10 at beerhymns.com or $15 at the door.

Sept. 16

Wilson County Republican Party meeting

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Republican Party membership meeting will be Saturday, Sept. 16 at 9 a.m. at Courtney’s Restaurant in Mt. Juliet. Candidates with the intention to run for the state House District 57 seat will answer questions.

Missions Market

10 a.m.

The third annual Missions Market will be Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Fairview Missions Market is a two-day local artisan craft and food event to support local and international missions trips through Fairview Church, while supporting the local businesses. The event will feature live music, food trucks and 50 vendor booths from local artists and farmers selling handmade crafts, goods, or locally grown produce. For more information about the Missions Market, or to reserve a vendor booth, contact Joye Couts at 615-556-1044 or visit facebook.com/fairviewmissionsmarket.

H&R Block Career Fair

10 a.m.

H&R Block in Mt. Juliet will hold a career fair Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at its office at 1317 Mt. Juliet Road. H&R Block’s local offices will hire for a variety of seasonal positions, including office managers, customer service representatives and tax professionals for next tax season. Applicants should bring a résumé, as interviews will be conducted on-site. Bilingual candidates are also encouraged to attend. For more information, visit hrblock.com/careers or call 800-HRBLOCK.

Hendersonville Golden Invitational Band Competition

Noon

The Hendersonville High School Band of Gold will hold the 29th annual Hendersonville Golden Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 16 with the first band to take the field at noon. Participating area bands include Watertown, East Robertson, Westmoreland, Harpeth, White House Heritage, Hillsboro, White House, Mt. Juliet, Gallatin, Portland, Beech, Station Camp, Siegel and Wilson Central. Admission is $8 per person and $2 for programs. Concessions will be available. Hendersonville High School is at 123 Cherokee Road in Hendersonville.

Annabel’s Hunt for Hope

1 p.m.

Annabel’s Hunt for Hope, a community-wide scavenger hunt to benefit the National Tay-Sachs and Allied Diseases Association on the seventh annual Day of Hope, will be Saturday, Sept. 16 from 1-5 p.m. at Rockstar Academy of Dance at 1251 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. The event will be in memory of Annabel Joy Pounds. All participants who buy $20 tickets in advance will receive gift bags. A limited quantity will be available for those who pay at the door, and prizes will be awarded to the winners. For more information, visit fb.com/annabelsjoyfullife.

Harvest Wine and Cheese Event

6:30 p.m.

The fifth annual Harvest Wine and Cheese Event will be Saturday, Sept. 16 from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at Baird Chapel on the Cumberland University campus to benefit Pickett Chapel restoration. It will feature a silent auction, music and dancing, heavy hors d’oeuvres and sweet treats. Tickets are $50 each or $375 for a table for eight. For more information, call 615-444-9487.

Sept. 17

Bilbrey Family Reunion

10 a.m.

The Bilbrey family reunion will be Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. at Cedars of Lebanon State Park under the same shelter as always. Bring a covered dish. For more information, call Peggy Grace at 615-453-1380.

Wedding Show

Noon

The Five Oaks Golf and Country Club Wedding Show will be Sunday, Sept. 17 from noon until 4 p.m. at the country club at 621 Five Oaks Blvd. in Lebanon. Admission is $5 per person. It will feature several local and regional vendors, and a grand prize drawing will be at 3:30 p.m.

Children and Social Media

12:30 p.m.

Hermitage Hills Baptist Church will hold a free seminar on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. The seminar will cover the risks of using social media, talking with children about social media use and dealing with online bullying. The deadline for registration is Sept. 11. Register online at hermitagehills.com/events.

Shop Springs School Reunion

2 p.m.

A Shop Springs School reunion will be Sunday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. at Shop Springs Baptist Church. For more information, call Judy Harris at 615-237-3148.

Walk, Run & Roll

2 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee will present the fourth annual Walk, Run & Roll on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 2-4 p.m. at Jerry Mundy Park at 300 Mundy Memorial Drive in Mt. Juliet. There will be two courses for walkers and runners. The short course will cover 3.1 miles and travel along Belinda Parkway, South Rutland Road, Stratford Drive and Legacy Park Road. The longer course will be 4.5 miles. Cyclists will follow the same roads on a 5.5-mile loop and are invited to do multiple laps. This year’s Walk, Run & Roll will include a StoryWalk for families with small children. For more information, email info@mjbpac.org.

Sept. 18

Legislature 101

10:30 a.m.

Legislature 101, a class on how the legislative process works in the Tennessee General Assembly, will be Monday, Sept. 18 at 10:30 a.m. at the Mt. Juliet Community Center in room B at Charlie Daniels Park. For more information, call 615-741-7462.

Wilson Habitat for Humanity Golf Challenge

Noon

The Wilson Habitat for Humanity Golf Challenge will be Monday, Sept. 18 at noon at Five Oaks Golf and Country Club in Lebanon. The event will feature a scramble format, lunch and dinner and live and silent auctions. For more information or to register a team, contact Tory Tredway at ttredway@habitatnashville.org or 615-453-4539.

Sept. 19

Rep. Susan Lynn Town Hall Meeting

5:30 p.m.

State Rep. Susan Lynn will hold a town hall meeting Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Community Center in room B at Charlie Daniels Park. For more information, call 615-741-7462.

Cumberland University Free Concert

7 p.m.

Jeanine and Bill Walker, a couple whose musical ties stretch from Hollywood to Broadway to Nashville, will perform a free concert Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. on the Cumberland University campus in Baird Chapel in Memorial Hall. For more information, contact Fred Heifner at 615-547-1267 or fheifner@cumberland.edu.

Sept. 20

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its Chamber Connection Luncheon on Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. Sara Beth Urban, Middle Tennessee division manager for the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, will be the guest speaker. Early registration is $18 by Sept. 19 at noon or $23 for late registration. To register, visit mjchamber.org.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

Sept. 14

Wilson County Judicial Committee meeting

4:15 p.m.

The Wilson County Judicial Committee will meet Thursday, Sept. 14 at 4:15 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Public Works Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Public Works Committee will meet Thursday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Rules Committee meeting

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Rules Committee will meet Thursday, Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Sept. 15

Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Friday, Sept. 15 at 9 a.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Planning Commission meeting

11 a.m.

The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet Friday, Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Sept. 18

Lebanon Special School District Board of Education meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 18 at 5 p.m. at the central office at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave. The director of schools’ contract will be the first item on the agenda.

