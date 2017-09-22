Community Calendar and The People’s Agenda

By mtjulietintern

Community Calendar

POLICY: Items for the Community Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

Sept. 21

Blood Drive

12:30 p.m.

Immanuel Baptist Church will serve as host for a Red Cross blood drive on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 12:20 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Owens Building, 214 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. Participants will receive a coupon for a free haircut at Sports Clips. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter Immanuel19 to schedule an appointment.

New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle

6 p.m.

The New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle will be Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. For more information or to buy tickets, check out the event on Facebook at facebook.com/events/203889336802026 or contact the adoption center at 615-444-1144.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, Sept. 21 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

Sept. 22

Friendship Christian School Homecoming Parade

9 a.m.

Friendship Christian School will hold its homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. The parade will begin at the Lebanon Square and proceed on West Main Street, Hartmann Drive and Coles Ferry Pike to end at the school.

Fiddlers Grove Theatre Dinner and a Show

6:30 p.m.

Fiddlers Grove Theatre will present Dinner and a Show on Friday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The show, “All Aboard,” will be featured, along with music and dinner. Tickets are $22 and available through Thursday, Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. at the fair office. Credit and debit cards will be accepted. For phone orders, call 615-443-2626.

Todd Oliver and Friends at the Capitol Theatre

7 p.m.

Todd Oliver and Friends will perform Friday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Comedian and ventriloquist Todd Oliver takes the stage with his two funny companions – Irving and Lucy. The little dogs turn everyday canine experiences into knockout comedy. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children. For more information, visit funnydog.com/toddoliver.

Sept. 23

Yard Sale and Fish Fry

7 a.m.

A yard sale and fish fry will be Saturday, Sept. 23 at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church at 131 Cedar Grove Road in Mt. Juliet. The yard sale will begin at 7 a.m., and the fish fry will begin at 11:30 a.m. For more information, call 615-758-7706 or email cgmbc@outlook.com.

Ride for Cpl. Kimbrough

8 a.m.

The Motorcycle Riders of Middle Tennessee will hold the Ride for Cpl. Kimbrough on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at HDP Motorcycle Shop at 14346 Lebanon Road in Old Hickory.

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Fallen Brothers Memorial Ride

9:30 a.m.

The fifth-annual Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Fallen Brothers Memorial Ride will be Saturday, Sept. 23 with registration from 9:30-11 a.m. and kickstands up at 11:15 a.m. at Coach’s Eastgate Grill at 6750 Eastgate Blvd. in Lebanon. The ride will end at Kellers Restaurant at 325 Hwy. 25 in Hartsville. Food and drinks will be available at the finish. The cost is $10 or a nonperishable food donation. For more information, contact Andrea “Squeaky” Forte at 615-752-8221 or tssweetpea@hotmail.com.

3D Pineapple art class

10 a.m.

Marketplace at the Mill will hold a mixed-media art class Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. until noon. Instructor Megan Gill will help participants use an 8-by-10 canvas board to create a pineapple using glue, acrylic paint and assorted papers. The class in intended for ages 8 and older, including adults. The cost is $25 and all materials are included. Class size is limited. Reserve a spot at meganbaileygill.com.

Mt. Juliet Pow Wow

10:30 a.m.

The 36th annual Mt. Juliet Pow Wow will be Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24 at 10:30 a.m. at Mundy Park at 300 Mundy Memorial Drive in Mt. Juliet. It will feature competition pow wow, intertribal dancing, Native-American food, arts and crafts, music, a gourd dance, drum contest and dance contests. Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for children 4-12 years old and free for children 5 and younger. For more information, call Cindy Yahola at 615-443-1537.

Lebanon Farmers Market Celebration

11:30 a.m.

The Lebanon Beautification Commission will hold a Lebanon Farmers Market Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Lebanon Farmers Market. Live entertainment will be featured from Joyful Noise Community Choir, Michael Neal and Cliff Edwards. Spunky’s Saucy Dog will provide food. There will also be a drawing for gift baskets. Additional parking will be available across the street from the market at Fakes & Hooker.

The Joy Clinic Open House

Noon

An open house will be Saturday, Sept. 23 from noon until 4 p.m. at the Joy Clinic at 507 Jim Draper Blvd. next to the New Leash on Life adoption center behind Pro Bowl West. At the open house, visitors may meet staff, take a tour, enjoy some light fare and find about spay or neuter options for dogs and cats.

Wilson County Livestock Association Field Day

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Livestock Association Field Day will be Saturday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. at the community stage at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. The program will feature a trade show, meal by Jordan’s Catering, entertainment, award of scholarship recipients and a live auction. Proceeds will benefit the Wilson County 4-H, FFA, Wilson County Agriculture Hall of Fame, farmers breakfast college scholarships and furthering the education of livestock producers in the Wilson County area. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased in advance from the UT Extension office or the Wilson County Farmer’s Cooperative.

Mt. Juliet High School class of 1977 reunion

5:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet High School class of 1977 will celebrate its 40th reunion Saturday, Sept. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at Five Oaks Golf and Country Club at 621 Five Oaks Blvd. in Lebanon. The reunion will feature dinner, a cash bar and deejay. The cost is $45 for singles and $75 for couples. Checks must be received no later than Sept. 1 and may be mailed to Mt. Juliet High School class of 1977, P.O. Box 1, Mt. Juliet, TN 37121. Anyone who has questions or needs more information may call Mike Gray at 615-504-9994 or Medina Vail at 615-969-6368.

Notes for Nurses

6:30 p.m.

Notes for Nurses, a concert to benefit the Cumberland University Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions, will be Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the LoJac hangar at the Lebanon Municipal Airport. It will feature Jonell Mosser. For more information, call 615-547-1245 or visit notesfornurses.com.

Sept. 24

Mt. Juliet Pow Wow

10:30 a.m.

The 36th annual Mt. Juliet Pow Wow will be Sunday, Sept. 24 at 10:30 a.m. at Mundy Park at 300 Mundy Memorial Drive in Mt. Juliet. It will feature competition pow wow, intertribal dancing, Native-American food, arts and crafts, music, a gourd dance, drum contest and dance contests. Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for children 4-12 years old and free for children 5 and younger. For more information, call Cindy Yahola at 615-443-1537.

No Place Like Home Charity Baseball Tournament

2 p.m.

Empower Me will hold its No Place Like Home five-on-five charity baseball tournament Sunday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. at Cumberland University’s baseball stadium. Proceeds will benefit the Empower Me Center. The cost to play is $25 per person. For more information, contact Britney Wilkerson at 615-598-0733 or britneywilkerson@empowermecenter.com.

Sept. 26

High School Equivalency Test

8 a.m.

The Wilson County Adult Education program will offer the high school equivalency test, formerly the GED, on Sept. 26 at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Lebanon. For information on taking the test, call 615-443-8731.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

Sept. 21

Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet Thursday, Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. at the Upton Heights administrative office.

Sept. 25

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Sept. 26

Lebanon Public Works and Transportation Committee meeting

7:30 a.m.

The Lebanon Public Works and Transportation Committee will meet Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 a.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Sept. 28

Wilson County Board of Education

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Thursday, Sept. 28 in a work session at 5 p.m. and board meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Oct. 3

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Oct. 9

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

– Staff Reports