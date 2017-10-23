Community Calendar and the People’s Agenda

By mtjulietintern

Community Calendar

Oct. 19

Wilson County Veterans Museum Grand Opening

4 p.m.

The Wilson County Veterans Museum will hold its grand opening Thursday, Oct. 19 at 4 p.m. at the museum at 304 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Refreshments will be provided. Those who plan to attend should RSVP to 615-444-2460 or robertsl@wilsoncountytn.gov.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, Oct. 19 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

Oct. 20

Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center Spaghetti Day and Bake Sale

11:30 a.m.

The annual Spaghetti Day and Bake Sale will be Friday, Oct. 20 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center. Advance tickets are $10 or $12 at the door. For more information, call 615-758-9114.

Lebanon-Wilson County, Mt. Juliet and Donelson-Hermitage chambers Business Card Exchange

Noon

The Lebanon-Wilson County, Mt. Juliet and Donelson-Hermitage chambers of commerce will hold a business card exchange Friday, Oct. 20 from noon until 1 p.m. at the Nashville Shores event center at 4001 Bell Road in Hermitage. Lunch, door prizes and networking will be featured. For more information or to RSVP, email pkays@nashvilleshores.com.

Oct. 21

Empower Me Emporium

8 a.m.

The Empower Me Emporium, a super sale for special kids, will be Saturday, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Lebanon First Presbyterian Church at 304 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Proceeds will benefit Empower Me. Donation arrangements may be made through the church office, and pick-ups are available by calling 615-444-1360.

Halloween in the Park

11 a.m.

Halloween in the Park will be Saturday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Charlie Daniels Park. A scarecrow contest will be featured this year. Register a scarecrow by Saturday, Oct. 14 with no entry fee at the Mt. Juliet Community Center.

American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit 179 Tea

1 p.m.

The American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit 179 will have its annual tea Saturday, Oct. 21 from 1-3 p.m. at the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.

Healing Broken Vessels’ A Season of Elegance Fashion Show

2 p.m.

Healing Broken Vessels will present its annual A Season of Elegance Fashion Show on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. at College Hills Church of Christ at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. This year’s theme is the bold and the beautiful. It will feature entertainment, food, a silent auction and door prizes. Admission will be $20 per person. Healing Broken Vessels is a ministry that helps women and children in Wilson County.

Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club Fish Fry and Aviation Heritage Day

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club’s fifth annual Fish Fry and Aviation Heritage Day will be Saturday, Oct. 21 from 4-7 p.m. at the Lebanon Municipal Airport at 760 Franklin Road. Admission will be $15 at the door. For advance tickets or to become a sponsor, email bonesuanne5@gmail.com.

Shine for Shelby 5K Glow Run and Walk

5:30 p.m.

The Shine for Shelby 5K Glow Run and Walk will be Saturday, Oct. 21 at Winfree Bryant Middle School on Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Parking will be at College Hills Church of Christ at 1401 Leeville Pike. Registration will open at 5:30 p.m., and food and drinks will be available for purchase. The fun run begins at 6:30 p.m. with a live auction and other activities at 7 p.m. The 5K will start at 7:30 p.m., and winners will be announced at 8:30 p.m. during a closing ceremony with lanterns. To register, visit shineforshelby.org.

Halloween Chills and Thrills

5:30 p.m.

Cedars of Lebanon State Park will put on the sixth annual Chills and Thrills event Saturday, Oct. 21 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the park. Festivities include hayrides, games, vendors, costume contests and trick or treating through the campground. A free night’s stay will be awarded to the best decorated campsite. There will also be a movie at 8 p.m. For more information call the park at 615-443-2769.

Oct. 22

Spooky Stroll

4 p.m.

Spooky Stroll will be Sunday, Oct. 22 from 4-8 p.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. A $35 ticket will include admission for one adult and two children 12 and younger, a glow-in-the-dark T-shirt, a pumpkin for the first 500, a meeting and photo opportunity with favorite princesses, a Halloween outdoor movie classic on a 34-foot screen, popcorn, 10 ounces of fresh apple cider, hay bale dance party, bluegrass picking band and professional jugglers. It will also feature trick-or-treating goodies and other entertainment.

Oct. 24

High School Equivalency Test

8 a.m.

The Wilson County Adult Education program will offer the high school equivalency test, formerly the GED, on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Lebanon. For information on taking the test, call 615-443-8731.

Oct. 25

Good Morning, Wilson County

8:30 a.m.

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto will lead a discussion about what’s going on in Wilson County on Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 8:30-10 a.m. at the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce office.

Trunk or Treat

6:30 p.m.

The annual trunk or treat will be Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at Life Assembly at 555 Pleasant Grove Road in Mt. Juliet. It will feature safe trick or treating for children, Mt. Juliet police with their Hummer, a costume contest for children, an outdoor movie on an 108-inch screen and Jet’s Pizza.

Oct. 26

Mt. Juliet Chamber Leading Women Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will present its Leading Women Luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the chamber office at 2055 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Suite 200. The speaker will be Lisia Tucker with Aqua Bella Day Spa and Hair Studio. Online registration is required at mjchamber.org.

Taste of Wilson County

5:30 p.m.

The annual Taste of Wilson County, featuring Batch and Bushel, will be Thursday, Oct. 26 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mill in Lebanon. Tickets are $35 for VIP, $25 for adults 12 and older, $10 for teachers, $8 for children 5 and younger, and children younger than 5 will be admitted free. For more information, visit tasteofwilsoncounty.com.

Oct. 27

Ghosts and Goblets

7 p.m.

The Ghosts and Goblets fundraiser will be Friday, Oct. 27 from 7-10 p.m. in Cumberland University’s Baird Chapel. Natalie Inman and Rick Bell, Cumberland history professors, will lead the campus ghost tours, which will include several surprises. The event will also include a heavy hors d’oeuvres and dessert buffet, along with alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. The attire is “fun, fall casual.” Tickets are $50 for general admission and $35 for Cumberland University alumni and may be purchased by calling Nova Lawrence at 615-547-1269 or Pace Pope at 615-547-1206.

Oct. 28

Church Missions Network 5K4K

8 a.m.

The Church Missions Network 5K4K run-walk fundraiser will be Saturday, Oct. 28 at 8 a.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon. The cost is $25 to run, and sponsorships are available. Proceeds will benefit the Church Missions Network in feeding orphans and families in Africa. Registration is available at active.com. For more information, call Andy Head at 615-397-7028.

The People’s Agenda

Oct. 19

Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet Thursday, Oct. 19 at 4 p.m. at the Upton Heights administrative office.

Oct. 20

Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Friday, Oct. 20 at 9 a.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Planning Commission meeting

11 a.m.

The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet Friday, Oct. 20 at 11 a.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Oct. 23

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Oct. 24

Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board meeting

7:30 a.m.

The Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board will meet Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 a.m. in the second-floor conference room at the new Lebanon Municipal Airport terminal building at 1050 Franklin Road in Lebanon.

Lebanon Planning Commission preliminary meeting

11 a.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet in a preliminary meeting Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 11 a.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

