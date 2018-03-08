Community Calendar and The People’s Agenda

By mtjulietintern

Community Calendar

POLICY: Items for the Community Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

March 8

Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center Spring Health Fair

8 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center will hold its Spring Health Fair on Thursday, March 8 from 8-11 a.m. at the center at 2034 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Stop by and get the latest information to get and stay healthy. Door prizes will be awarded, but visitors must be present to win.

Wilson County Right to Life Pastors’ Prayer and Information Breakfast

9 a.m.

Wilson County Right to Life will hold a pastors’ prayer and information breakfast March 8 at 9 a.m. at Comfort Suites in Lebanon. Contact Trecia Dillingham at 615-443-5458 to RSVP.

Hip and Knee Pain Seminar

11:30 a.m.

A free seminar on arthritis and joint pain will be Thursday, March 8 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon at 1411 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. A Tennova orthopedic surgeon will discuss the most common causes of pain and the latest treatment options, from diet and exercise to medications and surgery, including robotic-assisted total and partial knee replacement and total hip replacement. Lunch will be provided, but space is limited. Those who plan to attend may RSVP at tennovaortho.com or call 615-443-2560.

Autism Support Summit

6:30 p.m.

Youth Villages will hold an autism support summit training seminar Thursday, March 8 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at West Wilson Middle School at 935 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. The autism support summit is free, open to the public, and no registration is required. Presented by Gina Cosgrove and Kelly Brock the training will review the profile of the youth on the autism spectrum with a focus on the identification of needs and strengths; discuss the challenges that affect their social and behavioral functioning, communication skills and ability to tolerate the sensory world; and practical strategies for developing proactive behavioral plans. Youth Villages Foster Care Recruiter Jessica Volk will also be set up at the event to provide attendees with information about foster care. For more information, email Michael Stempkovski at michael.stempkovski@youthvillages.org.

March 9

Mt. Juliet Chamber Community Development meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold a community development meeting Friday, March 9 from 7:45-9 a.m. at the chamber office. The guest speaker will be Clay Banks, regional director for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

Chamber Town News

7:30 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will present Chamber Town News on Friday, March 9 from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at the chamber office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. Guest speakers will include Lebanon Ward 3 Councilor Rob Cesternino, Wilson County Director of School Health and Athletics Chuck Whitlock and Wilson County Tourist Association executive director Amy Nichols.

Encore Theatre Presents “Dearly Departed”

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present the comedy, “Dearly Departed,” on Friday, March 9 and Saturday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 11 at 2:30 p.m. at the theatre at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109 in Holmes Crossing, in Mt. Juliet. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors 60 and older and children 12 and younger. To buy tickets, visit encore-theatre-company.org, ticketsnashville.com or call 615-598-8950 for reservations.

March 10

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present the comedy, "Dearly Departed," on Saturday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 11 at 2:30 p.m. at the theatre at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109 in Holmes Crossing, in Mt. Juliet. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors 60 and older and children 12 and younger. To buy tickets, visit encore-theatre-company.org, ticketsnashville.com or call 615-598-8950 for reservations.

March 11

2:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present the comedy, "Dearly Departed," on Sunday, March 11 at 2:30 p.m. at the theatre at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109 in Holmes Crossing, in Mt. Juliet. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors 60 and older and children 12 and younger. To buy tickets, visit encore-theatre-company.org, ticketsnashville.com or call 615-598-8950 for reservations.

March 12

Spring Break STEAM Camp

9 a.m.

The Spring Break STEAM Camp for children 4-13 years old will be Monday, March 12 through Friday, March 16 from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. in Mt. Juliet. It will feature math, mixed media arts, painting, drawing, iPads and Chromebook work, coding, reading, group activities and technology. Full- and half-day options are available with limited seating. For more information, call 615-669-5384 or visit bit.ly/springbreakpopups.

March 13

Mt. Juliet High School Softball Golf Tournament

Noon

The inaugural Mt. Juliet High School Softball Golf Tournament will be Tuesday, March 13 with registration at noon and a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. at Pine Creek Golf Club in Mt. Juliet. The cost is $100 for individuals and $400 per foursome. For more information, email Greg Draper at gdraper25@yahoo.com or Shelly Cole at shelly@manorhealthcare.net.

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, March 13 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

March 15

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, March 15 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, March 15 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

March 16

Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber St. Patrick’s Day Open House

2 p.m.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Open House will be Friday, March 16 from 2-4 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. Light refreshments will be served.

“California Suite” Comedy Theater at Vol State

7:30 p.m.

The classic Neil Simon comedy, “California Suite,” by the Volunteer State Community College theater program as part of the spring 2018 visual and performing arts series will be Friday, March 16, Saturday, March 17, Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 18 at 2:30 p.m. in the Wemyss Auditorium in Caudill Hall on the Vol State campus at 1480 Nashville Pike in Gallatin. Admission is a suggested $5 donation, which is used to fund student scholarships. For more information, call 615-230-3200 or visit volstate.edu/art.

March 17

“California Suite” Comedy Theater at Vol State

7:30 p.m.

The classic Neil Simon comedy, “California Suite,” by the Volunteer State Community College theater program as part of the spring 2018 visual and performing arts series will be Saturday, March 17, Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 18 at 2:30 p.m. in the Wemyss Auditorium in Caudill Hall on the Vol State campus at 1480 Nashville Pike in Gallatin. Admission is a suggested $5 donation, which is used to fund student scholarships. For more information, call 615-230-3200 or visit volstate.edu/art.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

March 8

Wilson County Education Committee meeting

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Education Committee will meet Thursday, March 8 at 5:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, March 8 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Minutes Committee meeting

6:45 p.m.

The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet Thursday, March 8 at 6:45 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Steering Committee meeting

6:50 p.m.

The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet Thursday, March 8 at 6:50 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Budget Committee meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet Thursday, March 8 at 7 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County 911 Board meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County 911 Board will meet Monday, March 12 at 4 p.m. at the 911 office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

March 12

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Monday, March 12 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.