Community Calendar and The People’s Agenda

By mtjulietintern

Community Calendar

POLICY: Items for the Community Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

June 8

Regional Transportation Alliance nMotion Wilson County update

11:30 a.m.

The Regional Transportation Alliance will meet Thursday, June 8 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Lebanon Golf and Country Club at 1300 Coles Ferry Road for an update on the nMotion strategic plan for Wilson County residents. A complimentary lunch will be served. Pre-registration is required at kbs.wufoo.com/forms/z1r30fue18kifyp.

Women in the Lead Sip and Stroke

6 p.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce’s Women in the Lead will hold its Sip and Stroke with Linda’s Art and Design on Thursday, June 8 from 6-9 p.m. at Sammy B’s at 705 Cadet Court in Lebanon. The event will feature painting, heavy hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, including wine. The cost is $35 per person. To RSVP, email tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com.

June 9

Mt. Juliet Chamber Community Development meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its community development meeting Friday, June 9 from 7:45-9 a.m. at the chamber office. Breakfast will be served. Online registration is required at mjchamber.org.

Kidz Kamp

10 a.m.

Kidz Kamp, fun and educational classes for children 6-16 years old, will be June 9 and July 7. It will offer new classes, which will interest both boys and girls. The classes are $25 each, which covers the cost and instruction. Classes will start at 10 a.m. and last about two hours, plus the children will have an item to take home with them. Pre-register with Fiddlers Grove is required by calling 615-547-6111 Monday through Saturday. The classes June 9 will be wood burning, beginner sewing, beginner quilting, punch art, fiber weaving, basket weaving, felting and acrylic painting. The classes July 7 will be wood burning, beginner sewing, beginner quilting, basket weaving, fiber arts, corn husk dolls, acrylic painting and jewelry making with wire. Other classes will be considered, so ask if any others are added.

Wilson County Relay for Life

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Relay for Life will be Friday, June 9 from 6 p.m. until midnight at the west lawn at Wilson Bank & Trust at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. For more information, visit relayforlife.org/wilsontn.

“Really Rosie” at the Encore Theatre

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Company will present the musical, “Really Rosie,” on Friday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Encore Theatre, 6978 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. The musical features an all-youth cast of middle and high school students. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for children 12 and under and may be purchased by calling 615-598-8950 or visit encore-theatre-company.org for more information.

June 10

Cedar Glad Tour

9:30 a.m.

Long Hunter State Park will offer an opportunity to experience Middle Tennessee Cedar Glades on Saturday, June 10th starting at 9 :30 a.m. The tour will visit Couchville Cedar Glade, Vesta Cedar Glade and the John and Hester Cedar Glade. The hike leader will be Brian Bowen, the administrator for the Tennessee Natural Areas Program. The fee for the tour is $10. RSVP by June 8 by contacting Loretha Legette at 615-532-0044 or email loretha.legette@tn.gov.

Hummingbird Hints

1 p.m.

Ranger Rawlings will give a talk on attracting hummingbirds to residential yards on Saturday, June 10 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the area 2 picnic area at Long Hunter State Park, 2910 Hobson Pike in Hermitage. The event is an opportunity for anyone to learn how to bring hummingbirds to the yard.

Sister Act at Chaffin’s Barn

6 p.m.

The musical comedy “Sister Act” will be performed Saturday, June 10 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 11 at noon at Chaffin’s Barn at 8204 Hwy. 100 in Nashville. It will be an AARP weekend, and all members will get a 25-percent discount. A prime-rib buffet will be served before the show. For more information, call 615-646-9977 or 800-282-2276.

“Really Rosie” at the Encore Theatre

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Company will present the musical, “Really Rosie,” on Saturday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Encore Theatre, 6978 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. The musical features an all-youth cast of middle and high school students. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for children 12 and under and may be purchased by calling 615-598-8950 or visit encore-theatre-company.org for more information.

June 11

Sister Act at Chaffin’s Barn

Noon

The musical comedy “Sister Act” will be performed Sunday, June 11 at noon at Chaffin’s Barn at 8204 Hwy. 100 in Nashville. It will be an AARP weekend, and all members will get a 25-percent discount. A prime-rib buffet will be served before the show. For more information, call 615-646-9977 or 800-282-2276.

“Really Rosie” at the Encore Theatre

2 p.m.

Encore Theatre Company will present the musical, “Really Rosie,” on Sunday, June 11 at 2:30 p.m. at the Encore Theatre, 6978 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. The musical features an all-youth cast of middle and high school students. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for children 12 and under and may be purchased by calling 615-598-8950 or visit encore-theatre-company.org for more information.

June 12

Mt. Juliet Republican Women meeting

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Republican Women will play host to gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee and his wife, Maria, at its next meeting Monday, June 12 at Courtney’s Restaurant in Mt. Juliet. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. with an optional dinner and at 7 p.m. for the speaker.

Setting Sail

6 p.m.

Learn about boating amenities offered at Long Hunter State Park and go for a kayak cruise on Couchville Lake on Monday, June 12 at 6 p.m. at Long Hunter State Park, 2910 Hobson Pike in Hermitage. The event will be held at the Area 2 boathouse. Participants must be at least 6 years old and sign up in advance at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/long-hunter. A receipt is required for admittance to the event.

Wilson County Democrat Party meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Democrat Party will meet Monday, June 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the School Exhibit Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. The guest speaker will be Administrator of Elections Phillip Warren with the Wilson County Election Commission, who plans to speak on candidate recruitment and support, candidate resources and other information for those considering running for office in 2018.

June 13

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, June 13 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

Symphony on the Lawn

5:30 p.m.

The Nashville Symphony will perform Tuesday, June 13 at 7 p.m. on Cumberland University’s Memorial Lawn during the annual Symphony on the Lawn. Rei Hotoda will conduct the family friendly. Pre-concert activities include a performance by the Bert Coble Singers, the Cumberland Arts Academy Suzuki players and the Nashville Symphony’s “instrument petting zoo.” Pre-concert activities will begin at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $5 but is free for children and students. Tickets are available at the Catron Alumni House on Cumberland’s campus, Cox’s Gifts and Jewelry, Del Webb, the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office, Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce office and at the gates. In case of inclement weather, the concert will take place in the Dallas Floyd Gymnasium on Cumberland University’s campus.

– Staff Reports

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

June 8

Wilson County Animal Control Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Animal Control Committee will meet Thursday, June 8 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Education Committee meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Education Committee will meet Thursday, June 8 at 6 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Minutes Committee meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet Thursday, June 8 at 6:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Steering Committee meeting

6:45 p.m.

The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet Thursday, June 8 at 6:45 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Budget Committee meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet Thursday, June 8 at 7 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

June 12

Wilson County 911 Board public hearing

3:45 p.m.

A Wilson County 911 Board public hearing on the proposed budget for the upcoming year will be Monday, June 12 at 3:45 p.m. at the 911 office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

– Staff Reports