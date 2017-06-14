Kenny Martin: Do you know the art of staying positive?

By mtjulietintern

With all the major issues we face as human beings, you would think that some people would have better things to complain about. We’ve got human beings starving to death, dying in car crashes and suffering major illnesses, while others live blessed lives but can’t seem to do anything but complain.

They just simply can’t get past complaining long enough to see their many blessings.

We would all be better served if we truly began to count our many blessings. For example, simply waking up healthy is a major victory and blessing. There are many people who awake each and every day to chemotherapy treatments, blood transfusions and other medical conditions, which require surgeries and major hospital stays, but still manage to think positive and be happy. They turn negatives into positives. Complaining usually accomplishes nothing but further despair and gloom.

Nothing is more frustrating or irritating than to hear someone complain about nothing. These are the things we as humans refer to as hill of beans issues. You know, the complaints that don’t amount to a hill of beans.

Life is challenging and life is tough, but complaining won’t solve anything. We need more people thinking positive and talking positive. Don’t get me wrong. I’m not trying to ignore facts and reality about life and its heartaches and hardships. Life is life and it’s not perfect, but it is what we’re given and we must make the most of it.

Sitting around complaining won’t solve anything. Sitting around complaining will only bring others down with you. Therefore, I encourage all human beings to think positive to be positive. Medical studies further show that those who think positive are healthier, happier and more successful. Not to mention more fun to be around.

Here’s a list of a few famous positive quotes:

• “One person can make a difference and every person should try,” — John F. Kennedy.

• “Often our attitude is the only difference between our success and failure,” — Abraham Lincoln.

• “Happiness is not something you find, but rather something you create,” — Anonymous.

• “Our attitude determines our approach to life,” — John C. Maxwell.

In closing, life is so much more enjoyable when shared with laughs, smiles and happy people. So keep your chin up, a smile on your face and keep reaching for the stars and beyond.

Kenny Martin is city manager in Mt. Juliet.