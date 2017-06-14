Music City Star train tickets to July 4 celebration go on sale

By mtjulietintern

NASHVILLE – Tickets for the Regional Transportation Authority of Middle Tennessee’s July 4 Music City Star train from Lebanon to downtown Nashville for the Music City celebration at Nashville’s Riverfront Park are on sale.

The train will depart from Lebanon Station at 4 p.m., Martha at 4:13 p.m., Mt. Juliet at 4:24 p.m., Hermitage at 4:33 p.m., Donelson at 4:44 p.m. and arrive at Nashville’s Riverfront Station at 5 p.m. The return train to Lebanon leaves 45 minutes after the conclusion of the Nashville fireworks.

An allotment of 950 tickets is available to the general public. Round-trip tickets cost $15 plus a 88-cent processing fee and are available for purchase through the Music City Star website at musiccitystar.org or at ticketsnashville.com with a credit card. Tickets will be on sale until 24 hours prior to departure or until they are sold out, whichever comes first. Tickets will not be for sale July 4th on the platforms. Parking is free at all of the outlying stations. Anyone needing special accommodations to board should call 615-862-5925 prior to their trip.

Customers will receive only one ticket for the round-trip and will need to show the ticket to train personnel when boarding. Upon boarding, each customer will receive a wristband in place of the ticket, which will serve as his or her train ticket. Customers must show the wristband to the conductor for the return trip. After the fireworks, passengers should be seated in the same train car for easier exiting at their designated station.

Children age 4 and younger will not need a ticket to board, however, they are required to sit in a parent or guardian’s lap. Children 5 and older will need a ticket. Weekday Music City Star tickets and monthly passes are not accepted on the July 4 train.

Folding chairs will be allowed onboard. Any items that will not fit underneath the seat, such as bikes and wagons, are not permitted on the train. Coolers of any size are not permitted on the train or at the event.

Passengers will not be able to return to the train during the July 4 festivities. To get some relief from the heat, misting stations and water fountains will be available throughout the venue, including at First Avenue and Broadway.

For more information, contact customer care at 615-862-5950 weekdays from 6:30 a.m. until 8 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. or visit musiccitystar.org.

