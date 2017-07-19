Open auditions scheduled for Encore Theatre comedy

By mtjulietintern

Encore Theatre Co. will hold open auditions for the September performances of the comedy, “The Kitchen Witches,” by Carolyn Smith.
Auditions will be Sunday and Monday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Encore Theatre at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109, in Mt. Juliet. James Bealor will direct the play.
Roles available will include Dolly Biddle – a 50-something portly little cherub of a woman with high energy, and a Russian accent will be required; Stephen Biddle – a 30-something, nervous, prematurely balding man; Isobel Lomax – a late-40s or early-50s Martha Stewart-esque, fashionable accessory laden lady; and Robbie or Roberta the camera operator – who can be a man or woman, late-20s to early-30s, intimidating-looking character with a goth look, and visible tattoos are a big plus. Robbie or Roberta has minimal lines, but the role will also serve a set changer for the show.
The story is about Isobel Lomax and Dolly Biddle, two “mature” cable-access cooking show hostesses who have hated each other for 30 years, ever since Larry Biddle dated one and married the other. When circumstances put them together on a television show called the Kitchen Witches, the insults are flung harder than the food. Dolly’s long-suffering TV producer son Stephen tries to keep them on track, but as long as Dolly’s dressing room is 1 inch closer to the set than Isobel’s, it’s a losing battle. The show becomes a rating smash as Dolly and Isobel top both Martha Stewart and Jerry Springer.
The auditions will be cold readings from the script. A resume with headshots will be helpful but not required. Performance dates will be Sept. 8-10 and Sept. 15-17.
Now in its 11th year, Encore Theatre Co. is a nonprofit community theater that serves Wilson County and surrounding areas.

