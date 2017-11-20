Police receive blanket donation from Rotary Club

By mtjulietintern

Mt. Juliet police received a donation of 75 vacuum-sealed blankets Monday from the Mt. Juliet Noon Rotary Club.

The gift was part of an annual service project done by members of the club called the Blankets for Badges program.

Police Chief James Hambrick and Capt. Tyler Chandler were present to accept the gift.

“The idea for the winter service project was that we would provide blankets for the Mt. Juliet Police Department to keep in their cruisers,” said Rotarian Chris Graham. “So when they come across someone in need they have something to give them.”

The project was funded by donations from Mt. Juliet Noon Rotary Club members.

The club meets each Monday at noon at Victory Baptist Church.

