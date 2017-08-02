Providence Marketplace to welcome new restaurant Burgerim

By mtjulietintern

Lease negotiations were completed with a new restaurant concept, Burgerim, which is currently under construction outside Belk’s west entrance next to Kirkland’s at Providence Marketplace in Mt. Juliet.

Burgerim is a casual burger operator that specializes in gourmet mini burgers, custom tailored to satisfy any taste. Patrons can choose from a twin, trio or party pack of 2.8-ounce mini burgers with variety in patty flavors, buns, toppings and sauces. Burgerim also offers sandwiches, salads, wings and options for special dietary needs like vegetarian, vegan or gluten free.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Burgerim into the Marketplace,” said David Heydasch, general manager. “Following the successful introduction of Francesca’s earlier this spring, plus the full remodel of Bath and Body Works in May and the grand re-opening of Fantastic Sam’s Cut and Color later this month, Providence Marketplace continues to re-invent itself as the retail destination of choice for shoppers in Wilson, northern Rutherford and eastern Davidson counties.”

The Burgerim location at Providence Marketplace will be the second in Tennessee and the company’s eastern-most location in the U.S. The company is expanding rapidly, with existing locations in California and Texas and franchised units currently under development from Florida to Connecticut.

Providence Marketplace is the largest open-air shopping center in Middle Tennessee and the largest center between Nashville and Knoxville, with about 830,000 square feet of retail space. The center serves a six-county trade area and features Belk, JC Penney, Kroger and Target, plus national restaurants and specialty shops and a 14-screen Regal Cinema.

Staff Reports