School board honors student board members

By mtjulietintern

The Wilson County school board recognized its 2016-2017 student school board members Monday as the group gathered for its last official meeting with the school board.

The 2016-2017 student school board members included Preston George with Wilson Central High School, Emma Kate Hall with Lebanon High School, Stella London with Mt. Juliet High School and Macy Harrison with Watertown High School.

The high school representatives report school happenings to the school board monthly and highlight issues that affect their respective schools.

Wright said she took pride in how student board members represented themselves inside and outside of the boardroom and presented themselves in distinct and scholarly fashion.

School board members also bragged on the group.

“You were great and wonderful to be around, and we appreciate you so much,” said board member Larry Inman.

“I spent some time with you guys with student policy, and I’ve learned a lot about what the heartbeat of these high schools are through you guys,” said board member Tom Sottek.

Board members Linda Armistead, Wayne McNeese and Johnie Payton also thanked the students and gave words of encouragement for their future.

“The main thing I want you to think about is whatever you’re going to do the rest of your life, I hope it’s something that everyday when you wake up it’s going to make you happy,” said board member Bill Robinson.

“I really appreciate the positive attitude you brought every month. I appreciate that and the knowledge you shared about what was going on in your school. When we started this program years ago, these were the kind of results we hoped that we would get. I know you all, along with Macy, will be successful in anything you decide to do,” said board chairman Larry Tomlinson.

By Xavier Smith

xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com