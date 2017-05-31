Volunteers needed for junior high rodeo finals

By mtjulietintern

Volunteers are needed for the upcoming National High School Rodeo Association Junior High Division Rodeo Finals to be held June 18-24 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.

Volunteers are especially needed for overnight shifts. Specific needs include contestant check in June 16-18 from midnight until 5 a.m.; horse check June 16 from midnight until 5 a.m., June 17 from 8 p.m. until midnight and midnight until 5 a.m., and June 18 from midnight until 5 a.m.; and campsite guide from midnight until 5 a.m.

A dry run will take place June 10 at 10 a.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center.

Students receiving Tennessee Promise scholarships may volunteer at the event to fulfill community service requirements as part of the TN Achieves effort.

The event is expected to bring in more than 1,400 contestants and their families, coaches and livestock to Wilson County from across the United States, Canada and Australia. The total number of visitors to the area is estimated at around 50,000.

Created in 2004, the NHSRA Junior High Division was established to bring the excitement of the sport to sixth through eighth graders and to serve as a feeder system into the high school ranks of the association. The 48 states and provinces that belong to the NHSRA also produce a junior high division, with more than 2,500 members competing. Junior high division students participate in a variety of events, including barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, chute dogging, team roping, ribbon roping and junior bull riding, bareback steer riding and saddle bronc steer riding.

To register, visit njhra.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?start_over&id=12312.

