Wilson County Democrat Party to elect new officers at convention

By mtjulietintern

Staff Reports

The Wilson County Democrat Party will hold its biennial reorganization convention to elect new party leaders Saturday at 151 Maddox-Simpson Pkwy. in Lebanon.

Doors will open at 9 a.m. and close promptly at 10 a.m.

Local Democrats will elect a new chairperson, vice chairpersons, secretary, treasurer and executive committee for a two-year term. All Democrat residents who are eligible voters of Wilson County are invited to attend to discuss the party’s agenda and events for 2017-2018. During reorganization, attendees will evaluate the effectiveness of their county party bylaws and leadership.

The reorganization convention is open to all Wilson County Democrats. Attendees should arrive early to complete credentialing forms. No attendees will be admitted into the convention after 10 a.m., per state guidelines.

For more information, call 615-549-6220, visit wilsoncountydemocrats.org or email contact@wilsoncountydemocrats.org.