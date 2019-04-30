March unemployment rates continue to stay low

By

NASHVILLE – Eighty of Tennessee’s 95 counties, including Wilson County, recorded an unemployment rate in March that was lower compared to the same time last year, according to newly released data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Also, in the year-to-year comparison, the rates in nine counties held steady, while six counties had increases.

By comparison to statistics from February, 69 counties, including Wilson, experienced a slight uptick in unemployment, while rates decreased in 17 counties and remained the same in nine Tennessee counties.

Wilson County’s rate of 2.7 percent, which was 0.2 percent higher compared to February’s revised rate, rose one spot to sixth lowest in the state behind Williamson, Davidson, Rutherford, Sumner and Cheatham counties, respectively.

Wilson County’s rate in March represented 2,050 unemployed workers compared to a 74,450-person workforce and did not include those who did not file with the labor department or no longer receive benefits. Compared to the same time last year, the jobless rate was a 0.1-percent decrease.

Lebanon’s rate for March increased 0.2 percent to 3.1 percent compared to February and decreased 0.2 percent compared to a year ago. The city’s rate represented 490 unemployed workers, compared to a 15,840-person labor force.

Mt. Juliet’s rate for March was 2.8 percent, a 0.2-percent increase compared to February’s revised rate. It was a 0.1-percent increase compared to a year ago. The rate represented 540 unemployed workers compared to an 19,590-person labor force.

The March rate for the Nashville-Murfreesboro metropolitan area, which includes Wilson County, increased 0.2 percent from February to land at 2.6 percent and was 0.2 percent lower than a year ago. The rate represented 28,040 unemployed workers compared to a nearly 1.1-million-person labor force.

Williamson County has the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.4 percent, which was a 0.3 percent increase from February but was 0.1 percent lower than the same time last year.

Davidson and Rutherford counties followed with a March rate of 2.5 percent. The latest statistics represented a 0.2 percent increase for both counties, but the current rates still best their March 2018 numbers.

Clay County had the state’s highest unemployment rate in March at 6.0 percent, up 0.7 percent from the previous month. The latest rate was also up 0.8 percent from March 2018.

Statewide, unemployment remained at a historic low in Tennessee. The March seasonally adjusted rate of 3.2 percent was unchanged from February when unemployment reached an all-time low in the state.

Across the nation, unemployment in March also remained the same as February at 3.8 percent.

County unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted, while the state and national rates use the seasonal adjustment to eliminate outside influences on the statistics.