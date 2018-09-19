Mt. Juliet project in running for statewide award

By Jared Felkins

Staff Reports

A project completed in Mt. Juliet at the Beckwith north distribution center by S&ME, Inc., is among those under consideration in the 2018 Engineering Excellence Awards competition, presented by the American Council of Engineering Companies of Tennessee.

The award is one of the highest honors an engineering firm can receive and is considered the “Academy Awards of the engineering industry.”

Panattoni, Inc. contracted S&ME, Inc. to provide permitting, design and construction period support services for the restoration of about 800 feet of an unnamed tributary to Cedar Creek. Property owners had mowed the grass to the water’s edge and installed a driveway culvert crossing. No other vegetation was present near the bedrock-lined channel. These combined conditions created a stream channel that was over-widened and lacked habitat diversity. Also, wetlands adjacent to the stream reach needed to be avoided during construction.

To address the challenges, S&ME used square Bio-D block coir blocks anchored to the bedrock with wooden stakes installed in holes drilled into the rock. The approach avoided wetland impacts, enabled channel restoration to appropriate dimensions, and stabilized the banks using soil behind the Bio-D block for a cost-effective project.

Construction was completed in August 2017. The restoration of the unnamed tributary to Cedar Creek helps to improve water quality to provide improved physical habitat for aquatic organisms and eventually provide shading of the stream to avoid elevated temperatures during the summer as the streamside vegetation matures. This streamside trees and shrubs will also provide a source of nutrients for aquatic macro-invertebrates from leaf fall into the stream.

Project entries from across the state are up for consideration. The winners of the 2018 Engineering Excellence Awards will be announced during an awards gala at the Omni Hotel in Nashville on the evening of Oct. 26, where ACEC Tennessee will also celebrate its 50th anniversary. Additional information about the awards can be found at acectn.org. In 2017, the TDOT Diverging Diamond Interchange at State Route 66 exit 407 project, completed by engineering firm Gresham, Smith and Partners, won the top prize.

Founded in 1968, ACEC Tennessee is a statewide organization that represents more than 100 Tennessee engineering firms. ACEC Tennessee has chapters in Nashville, East Tennessee, Southeast Tennessee and Memphis. The organization works to advance the business environment.