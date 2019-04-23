Rooms to Go seeks move to Wilson County

By

By Angie Mayes

Special to Mt. Juliet News

A Rooms to Go furniture store warehouse and retail outlet store could be coming to Wilson County.

Rooms to Go officials proposed opening the two businesses in a current building at the intersection of Interstate 840 and Couchville Pike.

There are still a number of steps to take before the decision to move into an existing warehouse is finalized. One of the steps includes buying the building.

Rooms to Go vice president Peter Weitzner said the company is excited to begin business in Wilson County as a retail outlet. Across the 10 states where Rooms-To-Go operates, there are 19 outlet stores.

The issue of lighting and a variance of the main sign height to 50 feet came up last Wednesday morning at the Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting.

County planning director Tom Brashear said, “[Rooms to Go representatives] have worked with us on every step, and we are excited to see them come to Wilson County.”

Rooms to Go received tax abatements through the county’s payment in-lieu-of taxes program. The issue was discussed at various meetings, including the county’s budget committee.

When the purchase of the 900,000-square-feet building is finalized and other steps are met, Weitzner said the outlet store and warehouse should be open by the end of the year. The retail outlet plans to hire about 240 people in both the store and the warehouse. Weitzner said the retail store would encompass 40,000 square feet of the building.

There are three Rooms to Go retail stores and two Rooms to Go for Kids stores in the Nashville area, Weitzner said. There are also stores in Knoxville and Chattanooga. There are no other outlet stores in Tennessee.

“We think people will pass us [on Interstate 840] and see us, and when they want to make a purchase, they’ll come to us,” Weitzner said.

Another issue approved at the Board of Zoning Appeals meeting was a variance for Chase Lyle to open a home business for firearms sales.

Lyle said the sales would mainly be internet sales, and the weapons would usually go from the manufacturer to the buyer. He would have some items delivered to his home.

Lyle said he wanted to start the business to allow friends, as well as military and police officers, to have the chance to buy weapons through him. He said all sales would have to be approved on a state and federal level before they could buy a gun.

Three neighbors spoke out against the variance and said safety was a main concern.

According to the variance, Lyle would not be able to clean, show or shoot a gun outside the home.

Lyle said that would not happen, and the business would only take up about 8.5 percent of his home’s size.

Other items in the variance included Lyle cannot have a store front or advertise on a sign outside of his home.

He said he would sell specialty weapons such as those for sports shooting.