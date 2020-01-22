By

Friday, Jan. 24

Wilson County Road Commission and Urban Type Public Facilities Board

The Wilson County Road Commission will meet at 9 a.m. at its office on 970 Tennessee Blvd. in Lebanon, immediately followed by a meeting of the Urban Type Public Facilities Board.

Monday, Jan. 27

Wilson County Commission

The Wilson County Commission will meet at 7 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Lebanon Planning Commission

The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a regular called meeting at 5 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Joint Economic and Community Development Board

Wilson County’s Joint Economic and Community Development Board will meet at 7:30 a.m. at 200 Aviation Way, Suite 207 in Lebanon.

Thursday, Jan. 30

Wilson County Board of Education

The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

Lebanon City Council

The Lebanon City Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Monday, Feb. 3

Wilson County Board of Education

The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regular session meeting at 6 p.m. at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

Monday, Feb. 10

Lebanon Special School District Board

The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at Central Office at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave.