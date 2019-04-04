Encore Theatre to present ‘Bedtime Stories’

By

The Encore Theatre Co. production of “Bedtime Stories (As Told by Our Dad)(Who Messed Them Up)” by Ed Monk will take the stage this weekend.

Directed by Erica Jo Lloyd, the show will open Friday and runs weekends through April 14. Friday and Saturday shows will start at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees will start at 2:30 p.m. Doors will open 30 minutes before show time.

It’s dad’s turn to tell his three rambunctious children their bedtime stories, but when he gets fuzzy on the details, the classics get creative. A prince with a snoring problem spices up “The Princess and The Pea,” “The Boy Who Cried Wolf” cries dinosaur instead, and “Rumpelstiltskin” helps turn all that pesky gold into straw. The fairy tales may be well known but not the way dad tells them.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $13 for youth and seniors. For tickets, visit ticketsnashville.com. To reserve seats and pay at the door, call 615-598-8950.

Encore Theatre Co. is at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of State Rout 109, in Mt. Juliet. For information on auditions and upcoming productions, visit encore-theatre-company.org.

“Bedtime Stories” is produced by a special arrangement with Playscripts Inc.