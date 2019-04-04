Kenny Martin: Slick-talking, jive-walking con artists and crooks

By

Now that spring is here and summer is just around the corner, there is no time like the present to take preventive steps and measures against thefts, scams and fraud.

Our crooks, thieves and con-artist population views the changing seasons as new job opportunities for themselves. They look for the perfect opportunity to steal, deceive and downright lie to make a quick buck the easy and lazy way. These criminally minded people have no shame and love to target our citizens for their trusting nature and good spirit.

These evil individuals also apparently have no shame or problem taking property that doesn’t belong to them. They often drain citizens’ bank accounts by offering a job or service they never deliver, even after they were paid for their service ahead of time. Most of the time, the unsuspecting citizen doesn’t even realize they don’t need the service offered because of their own trusting nature and the skill of the con artists. But these slick-talking and jive-walking crooks sell the victims these scary, the-sky-is-falling stories and con them into repairs they don’t need or ever receive.

I wonder if these crooks would feel the same about their so-called profession if they or someone they love were to be bilked, swindled, cheated, ripped off or just downright lied to. I seriously doubt it. What these crooks need to do is get a job and quit making excuses for their laziness and evil ways. It’s time to stop making excuses to make yourselves feel better and straighten your act up. There’s no excuse or justification for thievery, plain and simple.

Honest citizens work hard for what they have and don’t need thieves deciding if they earned or deserve it. With all that in mind, I would like to encourage all citizens to get second opinions on work needed, both requested and solicited. Ask all business and sales companies for references, credentials, licenses and bonds and document everything. Don’t be afraid or ashamed to ask questions. We have to look out for one another to combat this problem. And don’t be the least bit embarrassed about saying, “No, I’m not interested.”

It is also important to look out for our senior citizens and their welfare. Our seniors are often targeted by these slick-talking and walking crooks and con-artists because of their trusting nature. Our seniors were born in an era when a handshake and person’s word was often all that was needed to seal a deal. So let’s please look out for one another and send these crooks and con artists packing.

Kenny Martin is city manager in Mt. Juliet.