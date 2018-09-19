Leedy elected president of state American Legion Auxiliary

By Jared Felkins

Submitted to Mt. Juliet News

Kathleen Leedy, of Mt. Juliet, was elected president of the American Legion Auxiliary of Tennessee. It’s the first time in the organization’s history a Wilson County resident was elected president of the state organization. Leedy has served as Post No. 281 president since November 2010. As newly elected president, Leedy chose her fundraising project as ‘Healing Waters Fly Fishing,’ which provides service members with disorders such as post-traumatic stress disorder with a therapeutic outdoor recreational activity. Leedy’s home auxiliary Post No. 281 will hold a pancake breakfast to benefit Healing Waters Fly Fishing on Oct. 13 from 7:30-10:30 a.m. at Victory Baptist Church at 1772 Tate Lane in Mt. Juliet. Tickets are $5 or $20 for a family of five or more. Pictured (from left) are Marge Sterling, Pat Fields, Leedy, Gwynne Qweener and June Spata.