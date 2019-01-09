Lifeway gives gift of music to Cumberland

By Mt. Juliet News Staff Reporter

Cumberland University officials announced one of the most generous gifts ever received by the university is now in place in historic Baird Chapel.

The gift is a magnificent pipe organ donated by Lifeway Christian Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention, formerly the Baptist Sunday School Board.

For more than 50 years the custom-built 23-rank Wicks two-manual pipe organ with more than 1,200 pipes, provided music in the Van Ness auditorium of the Lifeway Christian Resource Center in downtown Nashville. When Lifeway made the decision to raze their building and move their center to a new location, leadership decided to gift the organ to the university.

The agreement to give the organ was signed in summer 2017. The instrument was removed from its previous location, and Milnar Organ Co. in Eagleville completely refurbished, modernized and updated it. An important part of the process involved “revoicing” the organ appropriately for its new home in Baird Chapel. The installation began in early October and was completed mid-December.

To the delight of almost 600 attendees, the organ was played for the first time in its new home as part of the Bert Coble Singers’ annual Christmas Dinner Show on Dec. 13-15. Bert Coble was a longtime faculty member at Cumberland who began the tradition of the Bert Coble Singers and its annual Christmas show. Because of his significant contributions to the Cumberland music program and the countless lives of students he influenced during his career, the university named the organ the Bert Coble Memorial Organ.

University president Paul C. Stumb expressed his gratitude to Lifeway during the Bert Coble Singers’ annual Christmas Dinner Show.

“We are so thrilled and appreciative to receive this remarkable gift from Lifeway Christian Resources,” said Stumb. “The organ will add immeasurably to the historic nature of Baird Chapel and will keep music alive for future generations of Cumberland students and thousands of guests who attend events in the chapel each year.”

A public concert to formally dedicate the new organ is planned for early 2019.

For more than 177 years, Cumberland University has advanced its long tradition of excellence to rise, endure, prosper and illuminate the world. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing liberal arts universities in Tennessee, Cumberland continues to evolve to meet the needs of a diverse and expanding community while it provides a transformational higher education experience through more than 100 fully accredited academic programs of study in three distinct schools.