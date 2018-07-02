Community Calendar and The People’s Agenda

By mtjulietintern

Community Calendar

June 27

Storytime at the Library

10 a.m.

Mrs. Nancy will read to young children on Wednesday, June 27 at 10 a.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library. This program is recommended for children ages 5 and under. The library is located at 108 S. Hatton Ave. in Lebanon. Call 615-444-0632 for more information.

Flower Decorating at the Library

10 a.m.

The Watertown-Wilson County Public Library will welcome a hands-on flower decorating workshop Wednesday, June 27 at 10 a.m. The event is part of the library’s summer reading program. The library is located at 206 Public Square in Watertown. Call 615-237-9700 for more information.

God and Country Rally

7 p.m.

The God and Country Rally will be Wednesday, June 27 at 7 p.m. at the Wilson County Veterans Plaza on East Main Street in Lebanon. It’s sponsored by Music City Baptist Church at 7104 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. There will be patriotic music, a stirring message and a time to honor past and present members of the military. For more information, call 615-491-2073.

June 28

Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency at the Library

10 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library will welcome the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency on Thursday, June 28 at 10 a.m. only as part of the summer reading program. This program is designed for children of all ages. The library is located at 108 S. Hatton Ave. in Lebanon. Call 615-444-0632 for more information.

Mr. Rich Super Science at the Library

10 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet-Wilson County Public Library will welcome Mr. Rich Super Science on Thursday, June 28 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The event is part of the library’s summer reading program and will take place in the children’s area at the library, 2765 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. in Mt. Juliet. Contact amy.mj@wilsoncolibrary.org or jerekay.mj@wilsoncolibrary.org or call the library at 615-758-7051.

Watertown Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours

5:30 p.m.

Vance Law Office will be featured as a business of the month Thursday, June 28 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the office at 224 W. Main St. during the Watertown Chamber of Commerce business after hours. Refreshments will be served.

Gen. Robert H. Hatton Camp No. 723 Sons of Confederate Veterans meeting

7 p.m.

The Gen. Robert H. Hatton Camp No. 723 Sons of Confederate Veterans will meet Thursday, June 28 at 7 p.m. at the Cato Industrial Building at 212 S. Maple St. in Lebanon. Brenda Jackson-Abernathy with Belmont University will present the program on “Adelicia Acklen and the Great Cotton Rescue of 1864.” Jackson-Abernathy is professor of history and department chair at Belmont University. She is a well-known and published author, and much of her research focuses on 19th century American women, particularly in the eras of the Civil War and expansion into the American West.

Tennessee Sixth Congressional District Tea Party meeting

7 p.m.

The Tennessee Sixth Congressional District Tea Party will meet Thursday, June 28 at 7 p.m. in the School House at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Bobbie Patray, state president of the Tennessee Eagle Forum, will be the guest speaker and will speak on present topics of the General Assembly. Patray is a pro-family and conservative values advocate and a political activist for 40 years. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call chairman Rob Joines at 615-305-5455.

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “Seussical Junior” on Thursday, June 28 and Friday, June 29 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery support group for overcoming hurts, hang-ups and habits, meets each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call ministry leader Tony Jones at 615-972-6151.

June 29

615 Rocks at the Library

10 a.m.

The Watertown-Wilson County Public Library will welcome rock decorators, 615 Rocks for a rock painting workshop on Friday, June 29 at 10 a.m. The event is part of the library’s summer reading program. The library is located at 206 Public Square in Watertown. Call 615-237-9700 for more information.

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “Seussical Junior” on Friday, June 29 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

June 30

Honor Ride for Veterans

8 a.m.

The sixth annual Honor Ride for Veterans will be Saturday, June 30 with registration at 8 a.m. and kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. at Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. It will feature entertainment, food vendors, and all motorcycles and riders will be welcome. The cost is $25 per rider and $10 per passenger and will include a T-shirt. For more information, call 615-444-2460.

Play Day Kids Expo

11 a.m.

The Play Day Kids Expo will be Saturday, June 30 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. It will be a fun day for all ages.

Audience of One presents “Seussical Junior”

1 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present “Seussical Junior” on Saturday, June 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets or for more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

Gladeville Political Rally

2 p.m.

The Gladeville Political Rally will be Saturday, June 30 at 2 p.m. at the Gladeville Community Center. Homemade ice cream and cakes will be served while voters listen to the candidates. For more information, call Mabel Beazley at 615-243-2664 or Debbie Ray 615-604-5736.

The People’s Agenda

July 2

Wilson County Budget Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet Monday, July 2 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Lebanon Planning Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet Monday, July 2 at 5 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

July 3

Wilson County Budget Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet Tuesday, July 3 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Cable TV Committee meeting

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Cable TV Committee will meet Tuesday, July 3 at 5:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

July 5

Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet Thursday, July 5 at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office at 200 Aviation Way, Suite 202, in Lebanon.

