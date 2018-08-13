Early voting tops 9K in Wilson

By Jared Felkins

Staff Reports

Early voters Saturday pushed the total vote count past 9,000 votes cast in the Aug. 2 Wilson County General Election and state and federal primaries.

A total of 667 votes were cast Saturday with 246 in Lebanon, 253 in Mt. Juliet, 37 in Watertown, 84 in Gladeville and 41 at Lighthouse Church.

At the midway point in early voting Friday, total votes surpassed the 8,000 mark with the second highest single-day total in early voting.

“We’ve had a good turnout. People are voting, and that’s something we like to see,” said Phillip Warren, Wilson County administrator of elections.

A total of 1,322 votes were cast Friday with 525 in Lebanon, 439 in Mt. Juliet, 62 in Watertown, 177 in Gladeville and 109 at Lighthouse Church.

Early voting finished Thursday nearly 10 votes off Wednesday’s pace, and total votes surpassed the 7,000 mark.

A total of 1,217 votes were cast Thursday with 536 in Lebanon, 411 in Mt. Juliet, 46 in Watertown, 106 in Gladeville and 100 at Lighthouse Church.

Early voting ended Wednesday with 1,226 total votes cast with 487 in Lebanon, 464 in Mt. Juliet, 67 in Watertown, 118 in Gladeville and 87 at Lighthouse Church.

On Tuesday, voters cast the highest single-day number of votes thus far with more than 1,300. The vote totals Tuesday were 1,358 in all with 637 in Lebanon, 451 in Mt. Juliet, 52 in Watertown, 116 in Gladeville and 101 at Lighthouse Church.

Early voting kicked off July 13, and more than 1,200 people took to the polls on the first day.

On the first day of early voting, 1,233 voters took to the polls with 523 votes cast in Lebanon, 363 in Mt. Juliet, 76 in Watertown, 136 in Gladeville, 130 at Lighthouse Church near Mt. Juliet and five were received by mail.

On July 14, 510 total votes were cast with 221 in Lebanon, 153 in Mt. Juliet, 28 in Watertown, 55 in Gladeville and 46 at Lighthouse Church.

A total of 1,299 votes were cast July 16 with 609 in Lebanon, 386 in Mt. Juliet, 62 in Watertown, 138 in Gladeville and 97 at Lighthouse Church.

Prior to the start of early voting, 188 people cast their ballots through absentee and by mail, and 57 votes were added through Saturday.

A grand total of 9,020 votes were cast through eight days of early voting with 6,539 Republican ballots cast, 2,366 Democrat ballots and 115 general-only ballots.

Early voting will continue through July 28 at the Election Commission office at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon, Mt. Juliet Community Center at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy., Watertown Community Center at 8630 Sparta Pike, Gladeville Community Center at 95 McCreary Road and the Lighthouse Church at 6141 Saundersville Road in Mt. Juliet.

All of the locations will be open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., with the exception of the Lighthouse Church, which will close Wednesdays at 5 p.m.

All voters are required to show a Tennessee state or federally issued photo identification card to vote.