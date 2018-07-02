Shout out to emergency service workers

By mtjulietintern

I wanted to take a moment to talk about emergency service workers and the great job they do for our county. These are the dedicated men and women who patrol our streets, protect our homes and give us medical treatment and care when we need it. In other words, you can think of them as our guardian angels.

In our great county, we have many wonderful men and women working to keep us safe. We have the Mt. Juliet police and Fire departments, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, Lebanon police and fire departments, Watertown police and fire departments and The Wilson County Emergency Management Agency. The are agencies filled with professionally trained and dedicated men and women sworn to protect and serve not only the citizens of Wilson County, but those that visit and patronize our great county and cities, as well.

You may say to yourself, it sure seems like he’s bragging about emergency service workers and you’d be right. I am proud and appreciative of each and every one on these fine agencies and the men and women who serve.

Our county is truly blessed to have such fine agencies and personnel looking after our wellbeing and safety. Having the peace of mind knowing that my family and I are not only well protected by these fine men and women, but also well represented makes me more than proud to call Wilson County home.

In closing, please take time to get to know an emergency services worker. Tell them how much you appreciate what they do. And as always, please pray for them and our wonderful soldiers serving our great country. They and their families need our constant support and prayers. God bless you all for the many sacrifices you make on our behalf.