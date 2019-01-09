4 armed teens charged in standoff

By Jared Felkins

Staff Reports

Mt. Juliet police officers charged four armed teens after an early morning standoff on Boxcroft Circle on Christmas Eve in the Cottages of Providence neighborhood.

Police initially responded to a suspicious car stopped in the middle of the road at about 6 a.m. on the 4600 block of Boxcroft Circle.

The call took an unexpected turn when officers determined the car was reported stolen in Nashville. Officers found four teens in the car all between 15 and 17 years old who appeared to be unconscious and armed with a pistol and an AR-15-style rifle outfitted with a silencer.

The four teens either did not respond to or refused to comply with officers’ commands in the standoff that lasted for about 90 minutes and shut down the residential neighborhood. The incident prompted residents to shelter in place while others were evacuated to a nearby hotel.

The Mt. Juliet police special response team also assisted in the negotiations. The teens eventually surrendered to police without any injuries or shots fired.

The teens, ages 15, 16 and two 17-year-olds were taken to an undisclosed youth detention center. Their names were not released due to their ages.

Police also recovered two 3-pound steel hammers, along with the two loaded guns, which were reported stolen Thursday in Davidson County. The four-door hatchback car was reported stolen Sunday.

The investigation remained open with Metro-Nashville police.