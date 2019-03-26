Audience of One to be spotlighted in three April shows

By

By Angie Mayes

Special to Mt. Juliet News

Audience of One will present three different shows in April, and it all kicks off April 5 with “A Night on Broadway.”

“It’s a review of all of our past shows and a look at what’s coming up in the future,” said Audience of One director Angie Dee. “People have requested a Broadway review, and someone said, ‘Hey, why don’t we make it a dinner theatre? [Let’s] make it a giant show and just have fun for everyone.’”

Dee said she’s “had some generous people come forward and say, ‘Let us do this for you.’ We’re making it a fundraiser for Audience of One to try to recoup our new stage floor costs and things like that.”

She said musical numbers from all of Audience of One’s past shows, “are up for grabs. Anything from ‘Into the Woods,’ ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ ‘Little Women, the Broadway musical,’ ‘She Loves Me’ and, of course, ‘West Side Story.’”

Dee said because Audience of One doesn’t do “A Night on Broadway” every year, she hopes people will come and enjoy the show.

“You can have dinner, or you can sit in the regular theatre seating,” she said.

Doors will open for “A Night on Broadway,” at 5:30 p.m. for dinner and 6:30 p.m. for people who just want to see the show. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $35 for adults with dinner, $25 for children 3-11 years old and seniors with dinner and $17 for regular theater seats. Tickets may be purchased at capitoltheatretn.com.

On April 6, the troupe will perform during “A Chocolate Affair,” the annual fundraiser for the Child Advocacy Center.

“We had the opportunity to do their fundraiser last year, and we were asked back,” Dee said. “Abused children are near and dear to my heart. It’s a subject that I definitely want to give back to. [The CAC] came to me and asked, and I gladly accepted.

“It’s just a wonderful fundraiser. They need funding. They need help. They need support from the community, and it’s a great cause. We’re happy to be there.”

Single tickets are $50 and may be purchased at capitoltheatretn.com.

On April 7, the company will perform during a fundraiser to support the Beard family, as plan to they adopt two or three children.

“The Beard family is an incredible family,” Dee said. “This entire family has been close to Audience of One. From website development to graphic design to choreography. Tara, Richard and Hope all do shows.

“It’s kind of a family affair. They are very instrumental in my board. I love their heart. Tara’s one of my best friends in the whole world. When God led her to do this adoption, I said, ‘How can I help?’ This is how I know how to help. We’re standing behind them and helping them raise funds for this amazing adoption.”

Tickets are $35 for adults, and the show will start at 6 p.m.

“We’re super excited about getting behind all three of those events,” Dee said. “Come support Audience of One productions. We do great work, and we are excited to be at the Capitol Theatre.”