Closed door helps save home from fire

By mtjulietintern

By Matt Masters

mmasters@lebanondemocrat.com

Mt. Juliet firefighters responded to a house fire Wednesday morning on Arbor Springs Drive.

The fire started just before 6:30 a.m. and was contained to the home’s garage where a closed door between the garage and the house prevented the fire from spreading farther.

The fire was deemed accidental and resulted in no injuries to the homeowners or responding emergency crews.

Mt. Juliet firefighters reported the garage door was able to withstand flames and contain the fire until firefighters arrived.

Mt. Juliet firefighters, Wilson County Emergency Management Agency first responders and Mt. Juliet police responded to the fire.