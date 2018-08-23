Community Calendar and The People’s Agenda

By Jared Felkins

POLICY: Items for the Community Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

Aug. 22

Ninety Years of Country Music Luncheon Show

10 a.m.

A one-man show that will feature a musical survey of country music from the 1920s to present will be Wednesday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. at Donelson Station Fifty Forward by Nashville singer-songwriter-guitarist Jerry Fox. Ninety Years of Country Music traces the origins of the genre from the Carter Family, Jimmie Rogers and the Sons of the Pioneers to contemporary artists, including Chris Stapleton. The fast-paced show will include trivia, comedy and impersonations performed by Fox. Admission is $8 per person and will include lunch and a drink. Proceeds will benefit Fifty Forward Donelson Station at 108 Donelson Pike. For more information, call 615-883-8375.

Aug. 23

Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber Lunch and Learn

11:30 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will present its Lunch and Learn on Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Five Oaks Golf and Country Club. The guest speaker will be John Schroer, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Admission is $20 per person, and attendees must RSVP by Aug. 17 to tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com or call 615-444-5503.

Breeden’s Orchard Farmers Market

4 p.m.

Breeden’s Orchard will feature a farmers market Thursday, Aug. 23 and each Thursday in August from 4-7 p.m. at the farm at 631 Beckwith Road in Mt. Juliet. For more information, visit breedensorchard.com, call 954-854-4325 or email info@breedensorchard.com.

Free Legal Help

4 p.m.

Attorney’s from the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will offer free legal help Thursday, Aug. 23 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-244-6610.

Heimermann Children’s Choir Auditions

6 p.m.

The Heimermann Children’s Choir will hold auditions for children 8-16 years old Thursday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Thompson’s Station, Sunday, Aug. 26 at 12:30 p.m. at the Wakefield Fine Arts Building on the Travecca University campus, Thursday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Thompson’s Station, Saturday, Sept. 8 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wakefield Fine Arts Building on the Travecca University campus and Sunday, Sept. 9 at 12:30 p.m. at the Wakefield Fine Arts Building on the Travecca University campus. Individual auditions may be accommodated if times do not fit prospective students’ schedules. Tuition for the school year program is $500, which may be split into two equal payments at the beginning of each semester. Choir leadership encourages prospective students, however, not to let tuition costs keep them from auditioning. For audition information, contact Charles Heimermann at 615-593-1042 or cwheimermann@gmail.com or visit hccsings.org.

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery support group for overcoming hurts, hang-ups and habits, meets each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call ministry leader Tony Jones at 615-972-6151.

Aug. 25

Clothes Giveaway

7 a.m.

A clothes giveaway will be Saturday, Aug. 25 from 7 a.m. until noon at Market Street Church of Christ at 502 E. Market St. in Lebanon.

Community Yard Sale

7 a.m.

A free community yard sale will be Saturday, Aug. 25 from 7 a.m. until noon at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. Spaces are available for rent for $20, and each space includes two parking spaces. For more information, call the Mt. Juliet Community Center at 615-758-6522.

Wilson County Conservative Republicans meeting

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Conservative Republicans will meet Saturday, Aug. 25 at 9 a.m. at Logan’s at Providence in Mt. Juliet. The speaker this month is Ron Shultis, policy coordinator for the Beacon Center of Tennessee.

Encore Theatre Open Auditions

5 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will hold open auditions for the final radio shows of the year Saturday, Aug. 25 from 5-8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 26 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the theater at 6978 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. Roles will be available for young and old adult voices, and some parts may be doubled. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script, but script memorization is not required. Performances will be Oct. 5-7 for “A Trio of Radio Comedies” and Oct. 12-14 for “All About Eve.” Anyone with questions or in need of more information may email lmtheatrestuff@gmail.com or mgingold@comcast.net.

Aug. 26

Blood Drive

Noon

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Sunday, Aug. 26 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. All those who come to donate blood or platelets through Aug. 30, will receive a $5 amazon.com gift card via email. More information and details are available at redcrossblood.org/together. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free American Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS 800-733-2767. Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass or use the blood donor app.

Heimermann Children’s Choir Auditions

12:30 p.m.

The Heimermann Children’s Choir will hold auditions for children 8-16 years old Sunday, Aug. 26 at 12:30 p.m. at the Wakefield Fine Arts Building on the Travecca University campus, Thursday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Thompson’s Station, Saturday, Sept. 8 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wakefield Fine Arts Building on the Travecca University campus and Sunday, Sept. 9 at 12:30 p.m. at the Wakefield Fine Arts Building on the Travecca University campus. Individual auditions may be accommodated if times do not fit prospective students’ schedules. Tuition for the school year program is $500, which may be split into two equal payments at the beginning of each semester. Choir leadership encourages prospective students, however, not to let tuition costs keep them from auditioning. For audition information, contact Charles Heimermann at 615-593-1042 or cwheimermann@gmail.com or visit hccsings.org.

Encore Theatre Open Auditions

6:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will hold open auditions for the final radio shows of the year Sunday, Aug. 26 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the theater at 6978 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. Roles will be available for young and old adult voices, and some parts may be doubled. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script, but script memorization is not required. Performances will be Oct. 5-7 for “A Trio of Radio Comedies” and Oct. 12-14 for “All About Eve.” Anyone with questions or in need of more information may email lmtheatrestuff@gmail.com or mgingold@comcast.net.

Aug. 27

Lebanon Toastmasters Club meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Lebanon Toastmasters Club 7009 will meet Monday, Aug. 27 and the second and fourth Mondays of each month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. No membership is required to attend, and all guest are welcome. However, memberships are available to join a community of learners. Whether an executive or a stay-at-home parent, a college student or a retiree, the club improves people and builds skills to express themselves in a variety of situations.

Aug. 30

Breeden’s Orchard Farmers Market

4 p.m.

Breeden’s Orchard will feature a farmers market Thursday, Aug. 30 from 4-7 p.m. at the farm at 631 Beckwith Road in Mt. Juliet. For more information, visit breedensorchard.com, call 954-854-4325 or email info@breedensorchard.com.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

Aug. 23

Wilson County Election Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Election Commission will meet Thursday, Aug. 23 at 5 p.m. at the Election Commission Office at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon.

Aug. 27

Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Monday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Aug. 28

Lebanon Planning Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Aug. 30

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Sept. 13

Wilson County Board of Education work session and meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, Sept. 13 at 4 p.m., followed by a regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m., at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

– Staff Reports