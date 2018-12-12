Community Calendar and The People’s Agenda

By Jared Felkins

Dec. 11

Lebanon Retirees meeting

9 a.m.

The city of Lebanon Retirees group will meet Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 9 a.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant at 814 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is comprised of and limited to people who have retired from the city of Lebanon municipal government. The group meets each second Tuesday of the month from September through May.

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, Dec. 11 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

Dec. 13

Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber Lunch and Learn

11:30 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson Count Chamber of Commerce will hold a lunch and learn Thursday, Dec. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Five Oaks Golf and Country Club at 621 Five Oaks Blvd. in Lebanon. The guest speaker will be Angela Hubbard, director of economic and community development for the Greater Nashville Regional Council. Tickets are $20 per person. To RSVP, call 615-444-5503 or email tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com.

Wilson County Schools Teacher Meet and Greet

3:30 p.m.

Wilson County Schools will hold a teacher meet and greet for December teacher graduates and newly licensed Tennessee teachers Thursday, Dec. 13 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon. Participants are encouraged to come professionally dressed and bring copies of their resume. To RSVP, visit wcschools.com/hr.

Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon Stroke Support Group meeting

6 p.m.

The Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon Stroke Support Group will meet Thursday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Tennova Rehab Center at McFarland at 500 Park Ave. in Lebanon in the McFarland conference room on the ground floor. The group promotes optimism, resilience, determination and independence. Members share experiences, exchange resources, socialize, gain knowledge, problem solve, give mutual support and empower. Light refreshments will be served. To reserve a spot, visit tennova.com and look under the events tab.

Bert Coble Singers Christmas Dinner Show

7 p.m.

The 31st-annual Bert Coble Singers Christmas Dinner Show will be Thursday, Dec. 13, Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. in Baird Chapel at Cumberland University. Tickets are $40 per person. For more information, visit bertcoblesingers.com.

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery support group for overcoming hurts, hang-ups and habits, meets each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call ministry leader Tony Jones at 615-972-6151.

Dec. 14

Beer and Carols

6 p.m.

Beer and Carols will be Friday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. For tickets, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

Bert Coble Singers Christmas Dinner Show

7 p.m.

The 31st-annual Bert Coble Singers Christmas Dinner Show will be Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. in Baird Chapel at Cumberland University. Tickets are $40 per person. For more information, visit bertcoblesingers.com.

Journey to Bethlehem

7 p.m.

Journey to Bethlehem, a drive-through live nativity scene, will be Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 15 from 7-9 p.m. at Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church at the corner of Leeville Pike and Castle Heights Ave. For more information, call 615-444-7453.

Encore Theatre Co. presents “A Nice Family Christmas”

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present the comedy, “A Nice Family Christmas,” on Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday Dec. 16 at 2:30 p.m. at the theater at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of State Route 109, in Holmes Crossing. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors 60 and older and are available at encore-theatre-company.org, ticketsnashville.com or call 615-598-8950 for reservations.

Dec. 15

Carroll-Oakland Eagles Nest Booster Club Pancake Breakfast with Santa

7 a.m.

The Carroll-Oakland Booster Club will hold a pancake-and-sausage breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday, Dec. 15 from 7-11 a.m. in the school cafeteria. It’s a fundraiser for Carroll-Oakland School sports. Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for children at the door. Advance tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and may be purchased by emailing coeaglesbooster@gmail.com.

Watertown Christmas parade

2 p.m.

The Watertown Christmas parade will be Saturday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. on Main Street in Watertown. The parade will begin at Round Lick Baptist Church and continue to the end of East Main Street.

Bert Coble Singers Christmas Dinner Show

7 p.m.

The 31st-annual Bert Coble Singers Christmas Dinner Show will be Saturday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. in Baird Chapel at Cumberland University. Tickets are $40 per person. For more information, visit bertcoblesingers.com.

The People’s Agenda

Dec. 17

Wilson County Law Enforcement Committee and Public Works Committee joint meeting

5:45 p.m.

The Wilson County Law Enforcement Committee and Public Works Committee will meet jointly Monday, Dec. 17 at 5:45 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Dec. 20

Mt. Juliet Planning Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will meet Thursday, Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.

Jan. 10

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

