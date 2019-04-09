Community Calendar and The People’s Agenda

By

April 10

Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency Food Giveaway

9 a.m.

The Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency will hold a commodity food giveaway for low-income families in Wilson County on Wednesday, April 10 and Thursday, April 11 from 9 a.m. until noon and from 1-3 p.m. at 104 Webster St. in Lebanon. For more information, call Desirre Starks at 615-444-4714.

April 11

Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency Food Giveaway

9 a.m.

The Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency will hold a commodity food giveaway for low-income families in Wilson County on Thursday, April 11 from 9 a.m. until noon and from 1-3 p.m. at 104 Webster St. in Lebanon. For more information, call Desirre Starks at 615-444-4714.

Women in the Lead

11:30 a.m.

Christy Pittman Neal will speak about flourishing after failure at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce’s Women in the Lead luncheon Thursday, April 11 at 11:30 a.m. at Sammy B’s at 705 Cadet Court in Lebanon. Admission is $15. To RSVP, call 615-444-5503 or email tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com.

Kindergarten Night at Lakeview Elementary School

5 p.m.

Kindergarten Night will be Thursday, April 11 from 5-7 p.m. at Lakeview Elementary School. The event will provide an opportunity for parents and students to meet some of the teachers and staff and learn more about what to expect for the upcoming school year.

Wilson Books From Birth Imagination Dinner

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson Books From Birth Imagination Dinner will be Thursday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Table of eight sponsorships are available for $250 each. For more information or to sponsor a table, call 615-444-5586.

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery support group for overcoming hurts, hang-ups and habits, meets each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call ministry leader Tony Jones at 615-972-6151.

April 12

Open Pantry at Cloyd’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church

10 a.m.

An open pantry will be available Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. at Cloyd’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 595 W. Division St. in Mt. Juliet. Groceries will be available for 15 families. Call 615-758-7434 and leave a message to confirm availability.

Ladies Night Out at Active Life Chiropractic and Rehabilitation

7 p.m.

Free bra fittings, refreshments, wine and appetizers, along with free spinal screenings, will be offered Friday, April 12 from 7-9 p.m. at Active Life Chiropractic and Rehabilitation at 12920 Lebanon Road, Suite 1, in Mt. Juliet. To attend, RSVP before April 12 to adele.activelife@gmail.com.

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy presents “Guys and Dolls”

7 p.m.

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy’s dramatic arts will present “Guys and Dolls” on Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 14 at 2 p.m. at the school. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students.

Encore Theatre Co. presents ‘Bedtime Stories’

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present “Bedtime Stories (As Told by Our Dad)(Who Messed Them Up)” on Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 14 at 2:30 p.m. at the theater at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of State Rout 109, in Mt. Juliet. Doors will open 30 minutes before show time. Tickets are $16 for adults and $13 for youth and seniors. For tickets, visit ticketsnashville.com. To reserve seats and pay at the door, call 615-598-8950. For more information, visit encore-theatre-company.org.

April 13

Wilson County CASA Pancake Breakfast

8 a.m.

The Easter Bunny will make his return Saturday, April 13 from 8-10:30 a.m. for Wilson County Court-Appointed Special Advocates’ fourth-annual pancake breakfast at Lebanon High School. Breakfast will include pancakes, fruit, sausage, coffee and juice for $5 a ticket. Bring a camera and take photos with the Easter Bunny. To buy tickets for a classroom of children, personal use or have interest to volunteer, call Cathey Sweeney at 615-443-2002.

Spring Thing Nature Festival at Long Hunter State Park

8 a.m.

The annual Spring Thing nature festival will be Saturday, April 13 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Long Hunter State Park. The free event will feature nature-themed activities for the whole family, including a wild edibles program, bird walk, scavenger hunt, butterfly slideshow, cedar glade hike, live animal show, a honeybee presentation and more. There will also be booths by the Friends of Long Hunter State Park, Tennessee Parks and Greenways Foundation and other local organizations. The Friends of Long Hunter State Park will sponsor the event. For more information, visit friendsoflonghunter.com or call the park office at 615-885-2422.

Wilson County Republican Party meeting

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Republican will meet Saturday, April 13 at 9 a.m. at Music City Baptist Church at 7104 Lebanon Road. Sixth District Congressman John Rose will be the speaker.

West Elementary School Spring Fling

10 a.m.

The West Elementary School Spring Fling will be Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the school. It will feature games, concessions and more. For more information, email westisbestpto.gmail.com.

Lebanon Gas Department Easter Egg Hunt

10:30 a.m.

The Lebanon Gas Department’s Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday, April 13 from 10:30 a.m. until noon in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The Easter Bunny will arrive at 10:30 a.m., and hunts will be at 11 a.m. for 3 year olds and younger, 11:15 a.m. for 4-7 year olds and 11:30 a.m. for 8-12 year olds. In case of rain, the event will be Saturday, April 20 and follow the same schedule.

Easter Helicopter Egg Drop

11 a.m.

Connect Church will play host to the Easter Helicopter Egg Drop on Saturday, April 13 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Julist. Aaron Shust will also be live in concert. For more information, visit connectchurchtn.com.

Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center Reverse Raffle

5 p.m.

The Exchange Club of West Wilson County will hold a reverse raffle Saturday, April 13 at 5 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center at 2034 N. Mt. Juliet Road. The drawing will begin at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $50 for one person and one meal or $60 for couples. Additional meal tickets are $10 each. The raffle has a $5,000 grand prize, and 300 tickets will be sold. Contact Nancy Britt at 615-289-7623 or ngbritt@comcast.net with questions or for more information. Tickets are available weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the center.

Wilson County Civic League Annual Fundraiser

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Civic League will hold its annual fundraiser Saturday, April 13 at 6 p.m. in Baird Chapel on the Cumberland University campus. The theme will be “the role faith-based organizations play in our communities.” The guest speaker with be state Rep. Harold Love Jr., and the musical guest will be Wess Morgan. Tickets are $30 and can be bought by calling 615-449-0719. Visit wilsoncountycivicleague.org for more information.

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy presents “Guys and Dolls”

7 p.m.

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy’s dramatic arts will present “Guys and Dolls” on Saturday, April 13 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 14 at 2 p.m. at the school. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students.

The People’s Agenda

April 15

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, April 15 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

April 18

Nashville and Eastern Railroad Authority meeting

11 a.m.

The Nashville and Eastern Railroad Authority executive committee will meet Thursday, April 18 at 11 a.m. with lunch at noon and the authority’s quarterly meeting to follow at the Nashville and Eastern Railroad Authority office at 206 S. Maple St. in Lebanon.

Mt. Juliet Planning Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will meet Thursday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.

April 22

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, April 22 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

April 29

Wilson County Board of Health meeting

Noon

The Wilson County Board of Health will hold a presentation on the Wilson County Health Department’s budget and on services rendered during 2018 during a meeting Monday, April 29 from noon until 1 p.m. at the Wilson County Health Department at 927 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon.

