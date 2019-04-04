County fixes two items in audit report

By

By Angie Mayes

Special to Mt. Juliet News

The state comptroller of the treasury recently conducted an audit of Wilson County’s finances and budget for the prior fiscal year and found two minor accounting issues.

The state office performs the audit each year, according to Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto.

“There were two findings this year,” Hutto said. “They have to do with the finance department. The first one was the finance department didn’t file a report on debt obligation with the comptroller’s office. Anytime you have debt, you have to let them know.”

The issue stems from a lease-purchase of school-related items. The total was $66,840, and the contract started in September 2017.

“After 45 days, the county must provide the information with the comptroller’s office,” Hutto said. “We didn’t consider it since we were paying it over three years. We didn’t consider it debt obligation. Once it was pointed out, we went back to the county commission, presented the information, and we took care of it.”

The second finding was that the finance department had accounting deficiencies, which stemmed from the prior year’s balances that were not cleared from the budgeting ledger.

“It looked like another payment,” Hutto said. “There was rural debt service that was $7,885, general fund that was $5,229 and highway public funds in the amount of $35,000. Those should have been cleared out. It looked like we had more money than we actually had.”

Hutto said the next step is to have the state auditors go before the Wilson County Audit Committee and explain the audit.

“We’ve already filed our letter of intent to correct,” Hutto said. “We have so many days to correct it, and we have to state how we corrected the findings. We’ve already briefed the commission at the last commission meeting. We’ll talk to them at a committee meeting after the audit committee hears the explanation.”

Hutto said with a $300 million budget, “the findings were small increments. But we don’t want any findings, and we’ll always continue to work toward that. The findings have been noted and corrected. We’ll do our best to not have any next year. [Finance director] Aaron Maynard and assistant finance director Sharon Lackey do a tremendous job of juggling the finances when we work day to day and live off tax receipts. They don’t always come in on time.”

Hutto said the county improved its bond rating to an AA+ and strive for an AAA bond rating.

“We passed a resolution to make sure the county’s fund balance does not go before $8 million unless there’s a two-thirds majority vote of the county commission,” he said. “That’s a good thing. We’ve made lots of strides in the different areas of the finance department. Our department heads and elected officials turn money back to the general fund each year. It’s about $2 million they turn back. We work hard at saving money and not spending everything we get.”