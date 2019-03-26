County honors former Judge John Gwin

By

By Angie Mayes

Special to Mt. Juliet News

A highlight of Monday night’s Wilson County Commission meeting was a proclamation to honor former Wilson County Judge John T. Gwin, who retired at the end of 2018.

In the proclamation, sponsored by commissioners Bobby Franklin and Justin Smith, Gwin’s background as a private family law attorney and position as Wilson County’s first family court judge was highlighted.

“For the past 10 years, he has capably and compassionately presided over Wilson County general sessions court Division III with domestic relations, probate, juvenile and mental health jurisdiction,” the proclamation said. “He also served with distinction as Mt. Juliet municipal judge for 15 years prior to being elected to the general sessions court.

“Firmly committed to giving back to his community, Judge Gwin embodies and personifies the term ‘public servant.’”

The full commission endorsed the proclamation, and a copy was given to Gwin and his wife, Pat.

The commission held a 30-minute meeting Monday. The meeting was short due to a lack of resolutions, as well as no old or new business to discuss.

In other business, commissioners voted to set the speed limit on Crossroads Drive from Saundersville Ferry Road to the dead end at 25 mph.

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said he reappointed Larry Bowers to the LaGuardo Utility District board of commissioners. The appointment did not need to be voted on by the commission, but it was announced because the appointment needed to be noted in the meeting minutes, Hutto said.

Various committee reports were approved during the meeting, including the sheriff’s office report given by Deputy Chief Mike Owen; the schools report given by Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright; and the Wilson Emergency Management Agency report given by WEMA director Joey Cooper.