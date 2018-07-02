Daniels to speak, perform at inaugural ‘Veteran Impact Celebration’ to benefit MTSU’s Daniels Center

By mtjulietintern

MURFREESBORO – Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels and Mt. Juliet resident will speak and perform at the inaugural “Veteran Impact Celebration” on Thursday from 6-9 p.m. in Murfreesboro.

The sold-out fundraiser benefiting MTSU’s Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center will be held at the Grove at Williamson Place off Medical Center Parkway near Interstate 24.

The event will highlight corporate and community leaders who have generously supported and invested in the Daniels Center’s Transitioning Home Office for student-veterans and military family members.

“We owe our country’s veterans for their service and should do everything we can to help them,” said Daniels. “The Daniels Center does a great job of supporting the student-veterans and helping them to transition from military to civilian life. Thank you to everyone who has supported this inaugural sold out event, every donation makes a difference.”

The private event will feature dinner, a VIP meet and greet and photo op with Daniels, as well as additional speakers, including retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Keith M. Huber, MTSU senior adviser for veterans and leadership initiatives, and university president Sidney A. McPhee.

“This will be an incredible night of music, recognition and appreciation,” Huber said. “We will celebrate the impact of our veterans and their precious families as they continue to serve our nation, now out of military attire, as leaders in our communities and workforce.

“We will recognize the business leaders and organizations which provide opportunities and loyal support to our military. We will appreciate the unparalleled commitment of MTSU to our veterans as well as the patriotic foundation of support, the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center.”

The Daniels Center is the largest and most comprehensive veterans center on any Tennessee higher education campus. It enables the campus’ 900-plus student-veteran population to have a one-stop shop to meet a variety of academic needs.

The 3,200-square-foot center is in the Keathley University Center in the heart of the MTSU campus. The center is a place for MTSU’s student veterans to study, to gather and to get help from fellow veterans, who will serve as peer advisers and sponsors. The Transitioning Home Office assists student veterans – or any student – in making the transition from college student to getting their career underway.

“MTSU’s Daniels Center has provided a welcoming space for myself and my family as I transition into the university community,” said Jacqueline Evans, of Florence, South Carolina, a veteran of the U.S. Marines and a senior leisure, sports and tourism studies major.

The Veteran Impact Celebration is sponsored by the Journey Home Project, the Nashville Predators, Hiller, Dollar General, Mission Barbecue, the Grove at Williamson Place, the Steel Barrel Brewing Co. and Stones River Total Beverages.

Planning for the 2019 Veteran Impact Celebration is currently underway. The event will take place each year on the Thursday preceding the Fourth of July.

From his Dove Award-winning gospel albums to his genre-defining Southern Rock anthems and his CMA Award-winning country hits, few artists have left a more indelible mark on America’s musical landscape than Daniels. An outspoken patriot, beloved mentor and still a road warrior at 81, Daniels has parlayed his passion for music into a multi-platinum career and a platform to support the military, underprivileged children, and others in need.

The Charlie Daniels Band has long populated radio with memorable hits and his signature song, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” During the course of his career, Daniels has received numerous accolades, including his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame and becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Daniels helps to shine the spotlight on the many causes that are close to his heart. He’s a staunch supporter of the military and lends his time and talent to numerous charitable organizations, including the Journey Home Project, that he founded in 2014 with his manager, David Corlew, to help veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.

For more information, visit thejourneyhomeproject.org or charliedaniels.com.