Deadline nears to register children for kindergarten

Time is running out for parents who have a son or daughter that will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 15 to register for kindergarten in Wilson County Schools.

The kindergarten registration deadline is March 30 for Wilson County Schools. Parents may begin the process and follow the directions at bit.ly/2uxfFwh.

Once an account is set up, visit wcschools.com/Domain/97 for the child’s zoned school and use SignUpGenius to schedule an appointment to drop off all the documents needed to register.

Required documents include:

• two proofs of residency.

• birth certificate.

• Tennessee public school immunization certificate with proof of a physical.

• Social Security card requested.

• custody papers, if applicable.

• Photo identification for the parent or guardian.

Between April 9 and May 16, elementary schools throughout Wilson County will hold events for all incoming kindergarten students called kindergarten nights. The events will provide an opportunity for parents and students to meet some of the teachers and staff and learn more about what to expect for the upcoming school year.

The kindergarten nights schedule includes:

• April 9 from 4-6 p.m. at West Elementary School.

• April 11 from 5-7 p.m. at Lakeview Elementary School.

• April 15 from 5-7 p.m. at Southside School.

• April 16 from 5-7 p.m. at Gladeville Elementary School.

• April 18 from 5-6:30 .m. at Elzie D. Patton Elementary School.

• April 23 from 6-8 p.m. at Mt. Juliet Elementary School.

• April 25 from 4-6 p.m. at Tuckers Crossroads School.

• April 30 from 4-6:30 p.m. at Springdale Elementary School.

• May 2 from 4-6:30 p.m. at Rutland Elementary School.

• May 7 from 5-7 p.m. at Carroll-Oakland School.

• May 9 from 4-6 p.m. at Watertown Elementary School.

• May 14 from 3:30-6:30 at Stoner Creek Elementary School.

• May 16 from 4-6:30 p.m. at W.A. Wright Elementary School.

If parents have a prekindergarten student currently enrolled in a Wilson County school, school officials will let them know about the procedure to enroll for kindergarten.