Derby Day to return to Circle P Ranch

Kentucky Derby Day at Circle P Ranch will return May 4 for its second event.

Derby Day will be a family friendly event and with food, shopping, games, a car show, derby viewing, live entertainment and more.

Visitors will be able to enjoy whole-hog barbecue, local food trucks, or they can bring a tent and cooler to tailgate. People can set up tents at 10 a.m. The event will run from 2-8 p.m. Admission to the event is free, but a canned food item donation is suggested for a food drive.

Live music will also be featured during the event. Circle P Ranch will showcase a headliner performance from American Idol contestant and Wilson County native Kason Lester. Matt Kinman, Luke Bell and the Matt Farley Project will accompany Lester.

For more information on the event, visit facebook.com/events/820567564959984.