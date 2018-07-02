Divers fish stolen vehicle out of water

By mtjulietintern

Wilson County sheriff’s deputies and Wilson County Emergency Management Agency divers pulled a vehicle out of the water last Wednesday that was previously reported stolen in Nashville.

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, the caller reported they were swimming near the boat ramp and saw what appeared to be a car tire, but couldn’t see anything else because of the dark water.

WEMA divers confirmed a vehicle was underwater and, after deputies ran the VIN number, they determined it was previously reported stolen in Nashville.

By Jacob Smith

jsmith@lebanondemocrat.com