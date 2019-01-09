Drive-by shooting suspect ID’d

By wpengine

Staff Reports

Mt. Juliet detectives identified an 18-year-old suspect, who fired shots at a home during a drive-by shooting incident in October.

At the time of the shooting, the suspect was 17 years old, and detectives received juvenile petitions for seven counts of aggravated assault for his arrest. Detectives didn’t release his name due to other pending investigations in other areas. The suspect remains on the run.

The suspect shot from a vehicle Oct. 3 at about 8 p.m. and specifically targeted a home in the 1600 block of Alsdale Road. No other homes were targeted, and detectives determined it was an isolated incident. No one was injured as a result of the few gunshots fired toward the home. Police Capt. Tyler Chandler said at the time there was no known extended threat to the community.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a newer-model white Toyota Land Cruiser or large sport-utility vehicle.