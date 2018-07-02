Field of Flags planned to fly at Ag Center

By mtjulietintern

A Field of Flags to benefit local veteran organizations is planned for June 29-July 1 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon.

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto and Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash were at the Wilson County Courthouse last Wednesday to show support for the event and the American Legion Post 15, which will play host to the event, along with other veteran organizations.

A field of 500 U.S. flags will stand and wave at the Ag Center from the opening ceremony June 29 at 1 p.m. until the closing ceremony July 1.

All proceeds from the sponsorship sales of flags will be distributed to the four veteran organizations in Lebanon, the American Legion Post 15, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015, the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 and its counterpart, the Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004.

The organizations have fundraisers throughout the year to enable them to provide assistance to needy veterans and their families. In addition to help veterans receive benefits and medical care, the assistance can range from help for handicapped veterans get ramps for their homes, providing food, assistance with utility bills and even providing large boxes of food at Thanksgiving.

The four organizations are currently pre-selling flag sponsorships to individuals, businesses and corporations. There are different levels of sponsorships available, and each level will include a certain number of flags. The top four levels of sponsorship will be recognized on a tri-fold brochure, along with a short description of the veterans organizations and other media at the flag site.

Flag sponsorships will be available at the event, as well. People can have a flag dedicated to a loved one, past or present, attached to their flags.

Anyone who has questions or wants to purchase a sponsorship may contact Harold Weist at grnmarine@tds.net or Pete Norman at Uncle Pete’s Truck Stop.

By Jacob Smith

jsmith@lebanondemocrat.com