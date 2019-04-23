Foster parenting questions to be answered at Give A Child Hope event

By

There is a dire need for foster homes in Wilson County, and the problem continues to escalate, according to David Long, state Department of Children’s Services foster parent support worker for Wilson and Trousdale counties.

Long said there are currently 132 children in custody in Wilson and Trousdale counties and only 22 DCS foster homes that serve 19 children. All others are placed in foster homes in other counties or group homes. For children, who have already suffered trauma when they are taken from homes, placement in another county means separation from their community, school and friends.

For anyone who considers becoming a foster parent but wants more information, the Keith Edmonds Foundation will hold Give A Child Hope, an informational meeting and question-and-answer program about foster parenting.

A panel of people who are involved in various aspects of foster care will be there to answer questions and provide information. The panel will include current foster parents, a former foster child, a DCS foster parent support worker, a foster parent recruiter and Keith Edmonds, founder of Keith Edmonds Foundation.

“It is an ideal opportunity to obtain the information you need and the answers to your questions about foster care with no obligation or commitment,” Edmonds said.

The event will be April 30 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church in Mt Juliet. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

Victory Baptist Church is at 1777 Tate Lane in Mt Juliet. For more information, call 615-651-0714.