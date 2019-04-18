Imagination Dinner celebrates literacy

By

By Matt Masters

mmasters@lebanondemocrat.com

Wilson County Books from Birth held its 13th-annual Imagination Dinner fundraiser Thursday night at the Wilson County Expo Center, and it featured a star-studded room of characters.

Wilson County Books from Birth is the local affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a literacy program that gives new age-appropriate books to children each month to every participating child less than 5 years old.

This year’s dinner featured a record-breaking 52 tables, which attendees bought and then created themes such as Where’s Waldo, the Titanic or the Wild West.

Wilson Books from Birth executive director Peggy Simpson said the growth and continued success of the program is due to the overwhelming support from the community.

“For 13 years, it’s grown,” Simpson said. “We started out over at the East-West Building, and we moved over here the year before last. We have 10 more tables this year, and every year we add more tables. They believe in us, and the school systems particularly put their arms around it, and the community does, too. They believe in Wilson Books from Birth and the Imagination Library, not only in Wilson County.”

Attendees raised money for the program through donations, participation in a silent auction and donations tied to unique challenges for other groups, such as making them do a silly dance in front of the crowd of several hundred attendees.

One of the groups, Leadership Wilson, offered up a unique challenge for everyone in attendance.

“We are challenging everyone in the room to do an act of kindness for someone tomorrow and then video it and put it on the WilCo Sparks of Kindness Facebook page,” said Dorie Mitchell, executive director of Leadership Wilson.

Prizes were also raffled off, and the imagination and detail of the team costumes and table themes were judged. The Carroll Oakland Elementary School team took home the best decorated trophy.

More information about Wilson County Books from Birth and the Imagination Library may be found at wilsonbooksfrombirth.com.