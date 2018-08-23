Kenny Martin: Here’s some preventative theft measures

By Jared Felkins

Warmer weather tends to bring on a whole new batch and style of scam artists and thieves. These scam artists and thieves look for perfect opportunities to steal or bilk unsuspecting citizens out of their hard earned property and money.

Scam artists use home repair, driveway sealing and other deceptive scam artists tactics, look for and target the elderly or trusting citizens like prey. They use fancy and deceptive jargon to lure and convince people they have problems and need services they really don’t need. The best way to combat these scam artists is to just say no.

Do what I do. If I need service or have a problem I call and ask for a quote or estimate from at least three different vendors. I also contact my local chamber of commerce and Better Business Bureau for input and references.

Having someone come to my door using pushy sales tactics only further drives me away from giving them any consideration. I also encourage all residents to not pay up front.

Many a resident has paid up front only to never see the repairs completed and, at times, never even started. These scam artists are nothing more than slick talking snake oil salesman. They do not have your best interests at heart.

A simple way to find what you need is in your own community. We have just about any service needed right here in Mt. Juliet. These are hardworking, well-established and, at times, family owned businesses with a long history of dedicated and trusting business practices.

Use just a few preventive tactics when it comes to scam artists, and you could save yourself quite a bit of heartache. I personally believe we have a great and wonderful community that knows just what it needs and is perfectly capable of finding it when they need it.

So to the scam artists out there going door to door looking for innocent victims, take your snake oil somewhere else. Your business practice isn’t needed here. Thanks, but no thanks.

Kenny Martin is city manager in Mt. Juliet.